Our prediction has been accurate, although, honestly, this time it was easy to be right. At least if all the evidence we had on the table was interpreted correctly. At the beginning of last September Peter Wennink, who still serves as co-president of ASML (he will leave his position on April 24, 2024), announced that his company had already ready its first high-aperture UVE lithography equipment (EUV High-NA for its acronym in English).

Furthermore, in a clear attempt to attract attention, this executive announced that they would deliver it to one of their clients before the end of 2023. This machine could end up in one of the TSMC plants. Or from Samsung. However, by then we were reasonably convinced that the company that first high-aperture SVU machine was intended for was Intel. And we were because the company led by Pat Gelsinger urgently needs it to be able to fulfill its itinerary.

If this equipment is not in Intel's hands with due anticipation, it will be difficult to have its 18A lithographic node (1.8 nm) ready during the second half of next year. It's what he intends. Furthermore, in 2012 Intel invested in ASML no less than 4 billion dollars to help finance the development of its first UVE lithography equipment, and it has certainly also actively participated in the development of this first high-aperture lithography machine.

Why this machine is decisive in strengthening the US position against China

Finally, the most advanced lithography equipment on the planet is traveling to Intel's semiconductor manufacturing plant in Hillsboro (USA), as we told you at the end of last week. Its commercial name is Twinscan EXE:5200, and we can be sure that in the coming weeks, months and years we will hear about it until we are completely satisfied. And this machine will surely have a strategic role not only for Intel, Samsung or TSMC; also in the pulse between the US and China in the field of development of cutting-edge integrated circuits.

High-aperture UVE lithography equipment is even more advanced than the already very complex first-generation UVE lithography machines

A first-generation extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machine contains more than 100,000 parts, 3,000 cables, 40,000 bolts and no less than two kilometers of electrical connections, and we can be sure that ASML's new high-aperture UVE machines are even more complex. In fact, one of these latter pieces of equipment presumably costs about 300 million dollarswhile a first-generation EUV machine moves in the orbit of 150 million dollars.

In the article we dedicated to the Rayleigh criterion we explained in great detail what the 'NA' (numerical aperture) parameter consists of, but in this text it is enough for us to know that this variable identifies the aperture value of the optics used by the lithographic equipment. In this context, this parameter essentially reflects the same thing as the aperture value when we talk about the optics of a camera, so it determines the amount of light that the optical elements are capable of collecting. As we can guess, the more light they collect, the better.

In any case, what is really important is that in theory high-aperture UVE lithography equipment will allow semiconductor manufacturers to produce integrated circuits beyond the 3 nm barrier. To make this possible ASML has implemented a very advanced optical architecture that has an aperture of 0.55 versus the value of 0.33 that the first generation UVE lithography equipment has. This refinement of optics allows higher resolution patterns to be transferred to the wafer, making it possible to manufacture chips using more advanced integration technologies than those currently used in 3nm nodes.

ASML has implemented a very advanced optical architecture that has an aperture of 0.55 compared to the value of 0.33 that the first generation EUV lithography equipment has

However, this is not all. ASML has also improved the mechanical systems that are responsible for handling the wafers with the purpose of making it possible for a single high-aperture UVE machine to be capable of producing more than 200 wafers per hour. It's not bad at all. Currently no other Japanese, Chinese or South Korean lithography equipment manufacturer has a machine capable of competing head to head with this ASML ingenuity. The most advanced alternative available is Canon's nanoimprint lithography (NIL) equipment with which it is presumably possible to manufacture 2nm chips. But on paper, ASML's new high-aperture SVU machine reigns supreme in semiconductors alone.

Cover image: ASML

