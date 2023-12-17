Since the Cruella sequel was announced we haven't had much news. But what can we expect from it?

Following the success of Cruella, starring Emma Stone, it was soon reported that the protagonist signed a deal for a sequel, as reported by Deadline. More than a remake of the old Disney animated film, The film was a unique interpretation and a kind of prequel based on the main villain of 101 Dalmatians.

The film, which was released in theaters and on Disney+ in 2021, was a success with audiences and critics. Now we are heading towards its second installment and we are going to tell you everything we know about it today.

What will be the story of Emma Stone's second film?

Walt Disney Pictures

To predict the possible plot of Cruella 2, it is important to recap the ending of the first film. At the end of the film, the main villain known as the Baroness (Emma Thompson) is arrested on suspicion of having murdered Estella. An Estella who actually survived parachuting off a cliff. In the final sequence, the Baroness is forced into a police vehicle and swears revenge on Emma Stone's character. She knows the truth. She knows that Estella is not a good person, but a villain. And this is something that others have not understood.

In Cruella 2, the Baroness will likely be released from prison and regained her freedom, driven to seek revenge against Emma Stone's character. Besides, Estella has assumed ownership of the Baroness' residence, now called “Hell Hall.” The mansion is probably going to be a prominent element of the second installment. The evolution of Estella's character into the dog-killing villain of 101 Dalmatians will be interesting if that is the path Disney takes. In fact, she could delve deeper into the fashion industry and explore the ideas of faux fur vs. real fur.

Others characters who could return in Cruella 2 They are the villain's henchmen, Horace and Jasper, as well as Roger (Kayvan Novak) and Anita (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). During the post-credits sequence of the original film, Estella gives Roger and Anita some Dalmatian puppies, Pongo and Perdita. In the original film, Roger and Anita fall in love and their dogs, Pongo and Perdita, have the puppies she wants. It's a bit twisted that she gives away the dogs and then wants to end up with her puppies, things as they are.

Will we finally see the 101 Dalmatians in the sequel?

Walt Disney Pictures

Cruella 2 is unlikely to be an adaptation of 101 Dalmatians. In the original story, the villainess has a strong obsession with fur fashion. Her ruthless and cruel nature is evident when she sets in motion a sinister plan to kidnap and skin a group of Dalmatian puppies in order to create a fur coat. She is characterized by her disregard for the welfare of animals and by relentlessly pursuing her selfish desires.

However, the Emma Stone film and potentially Cruella 2 focus on her origins and personal life rather than delving into or addressing her fixation with fur and her desire to use animal skins for fashion. In fact, they leave these evil traits unexplained. The film is an adaptation of the original story, not exactly a remake like many other Disney live-action remakes. This autonomy allows films to continue exploring new narratives and avoids the need to return to content familiar to all viewers.

When will Cruella 2 hit theaters?

Walt Disney Pictures

Shortly after its premiere on May 18, 2021, Deadline reported that Cruella 2 was being prepared, with the return of director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara. According to makeup artists Nadia Stacey and Julia Vernon, who spoke with Variety, they will return for the second installment.

On the red carpet at the 94th Oscars, Nadia Stacey said she hopes they move forward into the '80s in the second film. “Right now, they are working on the script,” she said. “My only hope is… Without knowing anything, but I hope we go back to the 80s. I want to take out the curlers and do a lot of perms. We would have a new era to explore.”

Currently, the script is being worked on. It's probably on hiatus due to the Writers Guild of America strike. In fact, production has not yet started. It seems that Cruella 2 will not be released until 2025 at the earliest.

Did you see the first movie? Do you want to see the sequel? Tell us in the comments. If you haven't seen Cruella you can do so with your Disney + subscription.

