Facebook It is one of the most used social networks in Mexicoand although it has several benefits, such as connecting with dear people you haven’t seen in a while or finding items for sale, it also has its counterpart: people who seek to take advantage and deceive by offering services of different kinds.

To avoid falling into fraud or scams, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency explains that the important thing is to identify the commercial name of the seller, which must be within sight of your physical address in Mexico, telephone numbers and other means of contact. However, when it comes to shopping on Facebook, this can get complicated.

A direct recommendation is that when looking to buy from a Facebook user who advertises as an in-store seller, read the “Opinion” section, there you can confirm whether the service is authentic or not. In that sense, it is better to avoid buying with individuals who are in social network groups. In case you want to do this, people who were once victims of their tricks usually comment on the publications.

In case you have fallen into fraud or extortion formally in Mexicoas well as a means of support and guidance, you should do the following:

Report to the Cyber ​​Police of Mexico City

To contact the Cyber ​​Police unit you must contact the lines 55 52 42 50 86 or present your case to the email policia.cibernetica@ssc.cdm.gob.mx

Report to the National Guard

If you live anywhere else in the republic, it is best to call the National Guard. The service number is 089 and this way you can present your case.

Reports to the Attorney General’s Office

You can go to the Prosecutor’s Office and file your fraud or extortion report online. In the case of Mexico City, the prosecutor’s office has the Cybernetic Intelligence Unit and you can receive guidance if you call 5552426489 or email cyberneticapdi@fgjccdmx.gob.mx

MM

