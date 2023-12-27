The biggest secret that Christmas hides is the dress that Cristina Pedroche will wear on December 31 at the Campanadas. The presenter is close to welcoming the year for the tenth consecutive year with the same magic as the first.

One of the clues that he has repeated the most throughout these last few weeks is that naturalness is going to be the basis of his clothing for this occasion. In fact, we have been able to see her completely naked in the field and feeding on fruits that she was finding.

Ironically, this is all the presenter has let us see: nothing. However, knowing Cristina, we should try to deduce what the message is hidden behind these curious videos.

Misplaced running through the streets of Madrid naked and the special cameo of Dabid Muñoz, that is the message she has sent… revealing the eco-sustainability of the dress?

After walking around the capital without clothes, the video ends with her in the place where the magic happens: Puerta del Sol. “The number four is misspelled, right?” she concludes by saying while looking at the clock where everyone will fix their gaze. the Spanish. What do you want to tell us? It won't take long to find out!