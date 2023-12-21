The journalist, Miquel Valls, advances in Espejo Público the case about the healer who, during one of the treatments, allegedly touched a woman's genitals. He justified the sexual abuse with the excuse that it would be necessary to expel the spirit of his deceased brother from his body.

“Your brother is going to leave, you'll see. This is not going to create any consequences for you,” the hypothetical shaman told him, while he began the touching. Immediately after starting the abuse, the patient told him to stop: “What are you doing! Stop it! My brother can't want this.” Realizing that the woman was going to stand up to the abuse, the individual begged his victim, “please, don't say anything. Forgive me and don't tell it, because you can break two marriages and my prestige of twenty years as a healer.”

The journalist and collaborator of Espejo Público, Jorge Badía, analyzes the details of this “terrible case.” To this day, the woman would continue receiving psychological treatment given that she was already suffering from depression before the events. The healer would advertise his services by mentioning famous singers, and would gain the trust of his patients and restrain them psychologically and emotionally over the course of a year. He managed to convince them of the presence of spirits of deceased relatives.

Convince of possessions

The condemned man was so suggestive to the people he treated that he managed to convince them that one of those spirits had lodged within themselves.

Joaquín Hernández, journalist from Antena 3, reports from the neighborhood where the healer practiced, in Jumilla, in the province of Murcia, and where several neighbors claim to know about this man's activity and that people from outside the area would also come.

He won't go to jail

The healer would have asked the woman to stop taking the medication prescribed by professionals for the treatment of her depression, “which was going to be cured with his holy water.” The healer's actions would have escalated in severity as he touched the woman's genitals on several occasions. It was when he tried to kiss her that he decided to report the facts for which he has been sentenced to 2 years in prison. The residents of the Jumilla neighborhood where the criminal lives have been very surprised to learn that the convicted man will not be behind bars.

Holy water by himself

In the rituals and treatments he offered, the abuser claimed to be able to cure his clients' illnesses through the disposal of his hands and the use of water blessed by himself. The complainant would have gone in search of a solution to her depression, caused by the death of her brother and the diagnosis of cancer in her mother. The deep depression led the woman to generate a relationship of total dependence on the healer.

As the supposed treatment progressed, the now convicted man assured her that he had to 'touch' her to get the spirit of her deceased brother out of her, and that this would be “the only way to heal her.”

The woman did practically everything the man told her, she would even have stopped drinking anything other than the holy water that the shaman provided her. The victim did not go to report the events to the Civil Guard until she told what was happening to her husband, who showed her understanding, affection, support and encouragement to report.

He admitted the abuse

At trial, the false healer was forced to admit the facts and was sentenced to 2 years in prison. Even so, since he has no record and it is a reduced sentence, the guilty person will not go to prison if he does not commit any other crime in the next 3 years, remaining under supervised release during the sentence. He will also not be able to approach the complainant, due to the 100-meter restraining order from his victim, whom he must compensate with 5,000 euros that the woman will donate to the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

