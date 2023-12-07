The General Directorate of Traffic has been relying on radar technology, both mobile and fixed, as a deterrent and sanctioning element to control vehicle speeding. In addition to this tool, different ways have also been explored to reduce as much as possible the possible accidents that may occur on our roads. One of them is the road markings that we find painted directly on the asphalt and that have the purpose described previously.

One of the latest developments has been called “dragon tooth”. It is a geometric figure in the shape of a triangle, whose vertex points towards the interior of the triangle, and they are painted facing each other at each end of the lane. Since 2021, they have been in the experimental phase, but, progressively, they will be extended to a greater number of roads in our country, given the good results they are achieving in those areas where use of the technology has already been made. they.

A psychological measure

In its desire to ensure that road deaths decrease year after year, the DGT has opted to begin using psychological measures that invite drivers to reduce speed in those sections in which, despite going at the appropriate speed, It is advisable to slow it down to avoid scares and adapt to the characteristics of the new sections we are traveling. The DGT has verified how these dandelions cause an optical effect when driving in a lane, giving the sensation that the road is narrowing and, therefore, alerting the driver that it is advisable to reduce the speed of travel.

As we have previously mentioned, the first time we were able to witness this measure was in 2021 on the N-122 Nava de Roa crossing, in Burgos, as we can see in the X account of the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility. And, given the good results that have been obtained, it has already begun to spread to other roads in our country.

In 2022, in fact, the measure was extended to the N-640 in the sections of Caldas de Reis, Cuntis and Castro Loureiro. And, in addition to the figures mentioned in this article, a series of lines located on the edge of the lane were also implemented, in a zig zag format, which sought to obtain the same result as with the dandelions.

Easy installation

The expansion towards a greater number of roads seems very simple, since it is hardly necessary to paint these teeth in several tens of meters of travel for it to begin to have effects and for drivers to feel the sensation described previously. It is not necessary to paint the entire section. Therefore, it seems like a very scalable measure to implement. And, at least for now, they will only be located in those areas of our road that have seen the highest number of accidents in recent years.

Currently, the measure is so recent that it is not yet present in the Traffic Regulations. However, it is expected that as it spreads across a greater number of roads, its regulations will be updated and we will be able to learn more about them.