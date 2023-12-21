2023, which has a few days left, has been a year with great releases and some of its best video games already have a place in the history of gaming. However, the other side of the coin is in those titles that were a disaster, the worst of the worst, and below we will tell you about this year's infamous games.

Video: Signs that GIVE AWAY a BAD GAME

What is the worst video game of 2023?

Metacritic revealed its list of the 10 worst video games according to the ratings provided on the platform. As it could not be otherwise, the worst video game of the year, an unflattering title, went to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a game developed by Daedalic Entertainment, which stood out for its terrible quality, impressive number of bugs and a proposal otherwise poor, to the point that the company closed the development team and will only dedicate itself to its role as editor.

On the other hand, the second worst game of 2023 according to Metacritic is Flashback 2, an attempted remake of the cult title Flashback: The Quest for Identity whose Cyberpunk theme and proposal enchanted everyone in 1992. Unfortunately, Flashback 2 was not up to par. height, was a disaster and occupies a position on the controversial list.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – the worst video game of 2023

What were the worst video games of 2023?

We leave you with the list of the worst of the worst of 2023 in gaming:

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum ― 34

Flashback 2 ― 35

Greyhill Incident ― 38

Quantum Error ― 40

Testament: The Order of High-Human ― 41

Crime Boss: Rockay City ― 43

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd ― 47

Gangs of Sherwood ― 48

Loop8: Summer of Gods ― 49

Gargoyles Remastered ― 49

ARTICLE: 2023 will go down in history as one of the best years for video games

For you, what were the worst games and disappointments this year?

Tell us in the comments and follow here, at LEVEL UP.

Video: THE BOMBS and most anticipated of The Game Awards 2023

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News