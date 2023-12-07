According to astrology, the study of constellations and celestial events, the day we are born is related to the stars and we are assigned one of the twelve zodiac signs that, according to astrological foundations, define our personality.

Each sign of the zodiac is associated with different attributes, characteristics and behaviors of all human beings, such is the case of feelings and among them resentment stands out, which usually appears in most people after feeling betrayed, hurt or offended. .

This feeling is characteristic for lasting inside people for a long time, preventing, in some situations, from forgiving those who have hurt them; In astrology, three zodiac signs have been identified as the most spiteful, a strong characteristic of their personality.

These are the most spiteful zodiac signs

Aries: The feeling of resentment appears in people born under this sign when they feel that they are holding them back in the pursuit of their goals.

Sagittarius: People who belong to this sign often experience resentment when their indifference to deep emotions is interpreted as detachment.

Gemini: Resentment begins to arise when they feel ignored or misunderstood in their actions.

