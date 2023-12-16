loading…

Flooding of Hamas tunnels caused many negative impacts on Gaza residents. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Seven weeks into Israel's ground operation in Gaza, one of the main challenges facing the Israeli military is the maze of Hamas tunnels said to stretch across the Gaza Strip.

In an effort to destroy the underground network, Israel has begun flooding some Gaza tunnels with seawater, a US official told CNN. He added that Israel was “carefully testing” the method “on a limited basis.”

What are the main consequences when Israel floods Hamas tunnels?

1. Damaging the Tunnel Network



Photo/Reuters

If successful, the flooding could escalate to damage the tunnel network on a larger scale.

However, this method is difficult and controversial. Even if applied with a sufficient amount of water and high enough pressure, this may only be partially successful. It also risks contaminating fresh water supplies and damaging whatever infrastructure remains on the surface.

For the Israeli government, this also risks killing the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, most of whom are believed to be underground.

Israel wasn't sure whether the method would work, the American official said, but they assured the US they were careful to only test it in tunnels where they were sure no hostages were being held.

In 2021, Hamas claimed to have built 500 kilometers (311 miles) of tunnels under Gaza. As an illustration, the Gaza Strip is only 41 kilometers long and up to 12 kilometers wide. CNN was unable to verify Hamas' claims.

The Israeli military said this month that it destroyed at least 500 tunnels in Gaza and placed more than 800 tunnels around the Palestinian enclave. The IDF said last week that many of the tunnels were “located in civilian areas” and inside civilian buildings.

However, the flooding process can have a negative impact on the area, depending on how it is handled.

2. Pollutes Clean Water



Photo/Reuters