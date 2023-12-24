Suara.com – Customer service (CS) at PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) or BRI has a very important role in maintaining a balanced relationship between the bank and its customers. They are responsible for providing satisfactory service to customers, and this is BRI's main commitment.

Customers often contact CS for various purposes, from submitting complaints, looking for banking information, providing input, to other needs.

BRI provides various ways for customers to contact CS, either directly by coming to the bank, via email, social media, Whatsapp, or by telephone.

In an effort to improve services, BRI has launched a sophisticated solution known as BRI Digital CS. Through BRI Digital CS, customers can solve various banking services or problems easily.

BRI Digital CS features

Request to open a new account. Request a new debit or credit card. Apply for a loan or credit. Block or replace a lost card. Submit an insurance claim. Request to print a bank statement or account mutation. Update personal data or change address. Activate internet or mobile banking services. Payment of routine bills, such as electricity, telephone, and others.

To use BRI Digital CS, here are the steps you can follow:

Open the BRI Mobile application or access the official BRI website. Select the Digital CS or Customer Service option. Select the type of service you want to complete. Follow the instructions provided by BRI Digital CS to complete the required data or information. If necessary, upload relevant documents as appropriate with the type of service you requested. Wait for confirmation and follow-up from BRI Digital CS via the BRI Mobile application, email, or other message. If there are additional steps you need to take, follow the instructions given by BRI Digital CS. Once finished, make sure to save the evidence or reference number provided by BRI Digital CS as a sign that your request has been processed.

That's a brief explanation of the BRI Digital CS features that you can try to use. By using BRI Digital CS, the banking service process becomes faster, more efficient, and can be done anytime and anywhere according to your needs.

Contributor: Pasha Aiga Wilkins