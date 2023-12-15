In Mexico, Spotify is one of the leading music streaming platforms that offers users Access to an extensive library of songs, albums and playlists from various musical genres.

With an easy-to-use interface, users can listen to music online, create their own personalized playlists, discover new artists and albums, and follow their favorite artists.

Music has always been a vibrant part of Mexican culture, and streaming platforms They have taken this passion to another level.

Among a wide variety of tastes and styles, playlists have become a reflection of the most beloved and popular sounds in the country.

Here we present the 10 most famous playlists on Spotify that are captivating music lovers in Mexico:

Hits from Mexico La Reina: Hits from Mexican Music Mansión Reggaetón Viva Latino Corridos Perrones Fiesta! Party! This Is… Bad Bunny Rock en Español Pop Up Today's Top Hits

