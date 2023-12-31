2023 marks the end of an intense MotoGP season in which the title was not decided until the last race. Now he hands over the baton to a 2024 that promises to be exciting and full of expectations. On these 31st December which marks farewell to 2023 and welcomes 2024, the MotoGP riders have expressed their wishes for the new year that will arrive after New Year's.

What pilots ask for in the new year, their wishes for 2024

In a video published on the official MotoGP website (which you can see here), the riders express their wishes for 2024.

Pecco Bagnaia: “My wishes for 2024 are to have fun, go fast and win races like in 2023. In my private life, I would like to have an incredible and special wedding”. Johann Zarco: “I want many podiums and to play the best French music with good friends.” Luca Marini: “My desire for 2024 is to fight for the MotoGP world championship and simply be happy with my family.” Maverick Viñales: “By 2024 I ask to be an incredible rider. My sporting wish for 2024 is to win 10 races. We're asking for wishes, aren't we?” Fabio Quartararo: “My wish for 2024 is to be world champion and health for my family and friends.” Franco Morbidelli: “I want 2024 to be a great year in MotoGP and I wish all the people around me that they are well.” Enea Bastianini: “Reaching the end of the season fighting for the world championship and enjoying life as always”. Raul Fernandez: “I hope to fight for victories in MotoGP and have the same relationship I have now with my family.” Takaaki Nakagami: “Achieving my first MotoGP victory and having a new girlfriend.” Pedro Acosta: “My wishes for 2024 are to have a good season in MotoGP and health for all the people around me.” Brad Binder: “I have two wishes for 2024: one is to be MotoGP world champion and another is for my family to be well and healthy.” Joan Mir: “In MotoGP I want to get many podiums (laughs, ed.) and also a couple of victories. Health for my family and all the people I know.” Augusto Fernandez: “My wishes for 2024 are to win a race in MotoGP and for my brother to finish university.” Aleix Espargaró: “Winning a title with Aprilia and continuing to have fun with my family.” Alex Rins: “To be successful with the new brand, Yamaha. From a personal point of view, I would like to learn new things and spend a lot of time with my family.” Jack Miller: “Obviously, the desire for 2024 is to be world champion from a sporting point of view. Personally, enjoying the whole year with my family, with my little girl.” Fabio Di Giannantonio: “My wishes for 2024 are to finish my dream house and achieve victories in MotoGP”. Marco Bezzecchi: “Winning at Mugello because it is the Italian Grand Prix, and being happy with my family and my dog”. Alex Márquez: “Being world champion in MotoGP and, personally, health for my family, my friends and all the people I love.” Miguel Oliveira: “In 2024 I hope that no one hits me and that I end up falling. But also to win many victories and continue to watch my family grow at home.” Jorge Martin: “My wishes for 2024 are to be MotoGP world champion and to continue to be as happy as I am now.” Marc Márquez: “My wish for 2024 is to be injury-free from a sporting point of view and to be healthy personally.”