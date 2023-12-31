When we are looking for a new vehicle, we have two options on the table: opt for a completely new one or a used one. The differences are evident. In the first case, the car has not been manufactured, or not has been enrolled for the first time, when the client orders it and therefore becomes the first owner.

In the second case, that of the used car, the car has already been registered and, therefore, has already had a first owner who could have been a private driver or a company. And, if there are few doubts in the new car, in the used vehicle some more may arise.

And used car It can be purchased with many kilometers or years on it and having belonged to one or more owners. In that case, it is best to apply the advice that we already explained on what to take into account when buying a second-hand car.

But, as private drivers, we can also “new” a car that has already been registered. How is this? With a kilometer 0 car. Here we are going to explain everything that needs to be taken into account.

Everything you need to know about a kilometer 0 car

0 kilometer cars are cars that have already been registered but are practically like new. Some, in fact, do not even cover ten kilometers traveled.

Like any other purchasing process, this has advantages and disadvantages but can be very useful if the buyer adjusts to the limitations of the kilometer 0 vehicle.

What is a kilometer 0 car

First of all, we are going to explain what a kilometer 0 car is. These types of vehicles are cars that dealers buy. For this business, it is common for dealers to reach agreements with the brand to buy a variable number of cars that they subsequently sell to their customers.

In this way, cars serve as an attraction. The dealer will be more likely to sell a car and the manufacturer is guaranteed to sell a safe number of cars (even if they do so at a lower price) and gain exposure for their product.

The customer, in this case, has the advantage of purchasing a discounted vehicle but with the guarantee that the product will be “brand new.”

What defines a kilometer 0 car?

As we say, for a car to be considered kilometer 0 it has to belong to a dealer. The dealer will use it as a sample, so the kilometers traveled It should be very low and only correspond to car transportation.

The number of kilometers traveled, therefore, should be the same as that of a new car ordered by the customer and delivered to the same dealership. After all, it is a type of car that has been delivered like new to the point of sale.

That is to say, by purchasing a kilometer 0 car we will be making sure that we are “breaking” the car. We will not be the first owners of it legally but, in practice, it cannot have had another private owner before us.

Advantages and disadvantages of a kilometer 0 car

But,why choose a 0 kilometer car and not opt ​​for a new one? Depending on the prism from which you look at it, the same distinctive features of a kilometer 0 car can be an advantage or a disadvantage for the customer.

To sell the product more easily, the dealer usually makes a small reduction in the price of the vehicle compared to ordering a new one from the factory. In this way, the point of sale is guaranteed to get the product more easily and the customer compensates for the lack of personalization.

According to RACE, savings can be between 15% and 20%, although there is no standard or legally required discount. To get the greatest possible discount, it is usually recommended to go to the dealer in July and January, months in which dealer registrations increase to meet the quotas required by manufacturers.

Obviously, a kilometer 0 car it is already configured. That is, the customer has to adapt to the equipment chosen by the dealer; they cannot add extra equipment or the color they prefer. This can be a disadvantage that, as we say, can be offset by the lower sales price.

The advantage of the car being already manufactured and placed at the point of sale is that delivery is almost immediate. It only takes a few days to complete the paperwork for the purchase and change ownership of the vehicle. This way, the customer does not wait for weeks or months for the car to be delivered.

Aspects to take into account

In addition to the above, which may or may not compensate each buyer and which, as we see, can be two sides of the same coin, there are some aspects that, yes or yes, are exactly the same for all buyers:

By purchasing a 0 kilometer car, the customer saves the costs of registration tax and transportation to the point of sale. The minimum warranty for a new car is three years but, since kilometer 0 counts as a used vehicle, in this case the warranty is two years. The ITV deadlines correspond to the registration date. If the car has been at the dealership for a year, the first MOT will have to be passed after three years, instead of four years for a new car.

What are the differences between a kilometer 0 car and a pre-owned car?

As we said, a 0 kilometer car is a vehicle that has been registered by the dealer and has not been used. That is to say, the client will “new” the car that is usually used at the exhibition and as an attraction to attract customers, although this is not essential.

The problem is that there is no strict definition of the types of used vehicles but we can take as a reference the one provided by FACONATUO (employer association of official dealer associations of automobile brands).

According to its definition, a vehicle pre-owned or usedis one that, as a general rule, has only had one owner, although they point out that it may have belonged to a leasing company and, therefore, have been driven by more than one client of said company.

As for the time of ownership, there is nothing legally defining, as we said, so FACONAUTO points out that a pre-owned car has not spent more than one or two years in the ownership of the first customer and, above all, has not traveled more than 15,000 kilometers, a figure slightly higher than what the Spanish driver does annually.

Foto | Dieny Portinanni