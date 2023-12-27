Moisés and Óscar do not even give themselves a vacation for Christmas. In fact, they have had one of their most exciting duels in El Rosco of the 153 they have played so far. The equality has been total and, furthermore, without mistakes until the final stretch, so they have maintained the excitement of going for the jackpot of 1,264,000 euros.

Óscar has had a better start, up to a run of 13-4. In fact, he has maintained that difference of nine hits at the end of his first round, with 19-10 on the scoreboards. A play of nine consecutive letters by Moisés has anticipated the tension that was yet to be experienced.

Both have tied with 20 hits, with 21 and, finally, with 22. The reaction of the Madrid native when adding the L has been especially striking: it has been so unexpected that, also taking into account the equality in terms of time, he has chosen to stand up It remained to be seen Moses' decision: did he accept those tablets? Don't miss it in the video!

For the annals of funny Pasapalabra answers is the one that Álex García has given in Palabras Cruzadas. His failure was so hilarious that Roberto Leal and Adriana Torrebejano almost couldn't even continue with the test.

Everyone's imagination was fired when the actor claimed that Heidi… worked as a waitress in San Francisco! Of course, afterwards the jokes have multiplied.