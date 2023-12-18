With Pasapalabra already decorated for Christmas a few days ago, an important touch was still missing from the program: the musical. For this reason, Roberto Leal has announced that La Pista is now starting to wink at these holidays. The first to verify this were La Mari de Chambao and the magician Yunke. And it seems that they have to urgently rehearse the Christmas carols!

The song that played is En Navidad, by Rosana. Despite seeming relatively easy, the guests found it difficult to win the title in a surprising way. It's true that Yunke seemed to be familiar with it from the beginning, while La Mari was lost until the second fragment played. In fact, the singer would have gotten the title track right with other words, but she got ahead of herself with the button.

The triumph seemed to be on a plate for the magician, but it became incredibly complicated. In the end, the Christmas gift, in the form of a second, went to La Mari. Would you have gotten it right before them? Hit play!