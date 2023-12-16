loading…

The Ukrainian army has already lost the war against Russia. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that several Western leaders had approached him about the possibility of talks to end the conflict in Ukraine. He said that the Kremlin was ready for dialogue as long as they respected Moscow's core interests.

Lavrov told reporters that several Western countries were increasingly interested in a negotiated settlement, although he declined to name any countries.

“I don't want to and I don't have the right to name names, but a number of high-level and well-known leaders in Western countries, including one particular Western leader, who is very well-known, several times… through at least three different communication channels, sent signals as to why “We didn't meet and discuss what should be done about Ukraine and European security,” he said, as reported by RT.

Lavrov added that Russia was “always ready to discuss this issue seriously,” but said Kiev was an unwilling party. “We have never rejected negotiations and this question should not be directed at us,” Lavrov said.

However, the foreign minister stressed that any talks must take into account “Russia's legitimate interests” and must mean “ending efforts to establish (one's) own security at the expense of others,” referring to Ukraine's efforts to join NATO.

Although Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met for several rounds of talks in the weeks after Moscow launched its military operation, the talks quickly broke down. Kiev has shown no interest in further dialogue in recent months, and President Vladimir Zelensky even signed a decree banning any talks with the current Kremlin leadership.

At an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meeting earlier this month, Lavrov recalled that the two sides had essentially reached a peace deal after talks in Istanbul in March 2022, and noted that senior Ukrainian lawmaker David Arakhamia, who leads his party the country's delegation, recently confirmed this.

As Zelensky's main political ally, Arakhamia said Russia's main goal was to pressure Ukraine to accept neutrality and abandon plans to join NATO. Kiev does not trust Moscow to keep its promises and wants “security guarantees” from third parties, Arakhamia said, also pointing to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's role in hampering the talks.

Western leaders have so far said little about the new peace talks in their public comments, although recent media reports indicate that US and European officials are quietly discussing the issue behind the scenes. According to US officials quoted by NBC, Washington is now “worried that Ukraine will run out of troops” and be unable to succeed on the battlefield, reportedly prompting renewed interest in negotiations.

(ahm)