It was Luis Fonsi's turn to evoke his past after Orozco revealed his frustrated dream as a child and the musical beginning of Malú, in which both have received some exciting gifts.

Eva González has given him a box that Fonsi opens with great enthusiasm. Inside him were two albums from two groups that mean a lot to him.

The first of them is Menudo, a group that undoubtedly marked his childhood. The Puerto Rican has commented that the first concert he attended was one of Menudo with his parents, where he saw that the girls were swooning over them. And Fonsi wanted to be one of them!

The other album is from NSYNC, and the coach has shared an anecdote: were you close to being part of the group? Fonsi is a very good childhood friend of Joey Fatone, a member of the boy band.

Fonsi and Joey shared many moments together as they studied together and both sang in an a cappella music group. Their paths separated and while Fonsi entered college, Joey stayed and joined the group.

What would have happened if Fonsi had stayed with Joey? We are delighted to have you on La Voz!