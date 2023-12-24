After the controversial host, Alfredo Adame, criticized Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella, recently, the winner and former participant of “La Casa de los Famosos” came out to respond to him.

During a meeting that “La Perdida” had with the press, A reporter approached to ask her what she thought about what Adame said about her and her former teammate.so without a hair on his tongue he answered the following: “May God bless him, and I hope he can rejuvenate so that he can have a job. We are all passing our time, the Lord has already passed it. But, may God Bless you and be well.”

In addition to this, he also mentioned that he will not respect the career of anyone who does not respect the new generations.

“I'm not going to respect anyone's career, because they don't respect ours.. “We are new here in the middle, and then new ones are going to arrive and I have to accept it, I'm not going to put my foot down and want the other influencers who come after me to praise me, because that's not life,” he added.

What did Alfredo Adame say about Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella?

In the program All for women, the former soap opera heartthrob called Wendy and Nicola “clay idols” after questioning whether they had any preparation to be in the entertainment industry. In addition, he highlighted the low ticket sales that Wendy's shows with the Perdidas had.

“Suddenly they deify a person who is nobody, who did not prepare at all. Fortunately, she did not continue with the story because they already wanted to take everything away from her. She did not prepare,” he expressed.

