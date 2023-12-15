This is about to end 2023 and the Secretary of Welfare has launched the last call of the year for the elderly to register for the Wellbeing Pension, a social program that benefits the older adults who have turned 65 years old.

Through this social program Elderly beneficiaries receive 4,800 pesos bimonthly, money that will increase in 6 thousand pesos every two months starting in 2024.

If you want to join the more than 11.5 million seniors who will receive 6 thousand pesos every two months for being beneficiaries of the Wellbeing Pension, you should know that registration is now open.

The Welfare Secretariat has shared the registration calendar. This is designated by the first letter of the paternal surname. Registration started last week, but will continue until December 23.

Of From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. you must go to the Wellbeing Module with the following documents:

CURP official identification Birth certificate Recent proof of address Contact number

If you bring an auxiliary person, you must bring the same documents.

Registration from December 16 to 23

Saturday December 16: all letters

Sunday, December 17: all letters

Monday December 18: A,B,C

Tuesday December 19: D,E,F,G,H

Wednesday, December 20: I, J, K, L, M

Thursday, December 21: N, Ñ, O, P, Q, R

Friday, December 22: S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z

Saturday December 23: all letters

MM

Themes

Welfare Secretariat

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions