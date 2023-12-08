The Secretary of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel Reyes, reported that in January 2024 Older adults will receive 6 thousand pesos bimonthly with a universe of beneficiaries of 11 million 841 thousand 561 older adults.

At the press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Montiel recalled from the beginning of the current administration a special plan was established for the care of older adults.

“Today they receive 4,800 pesos (bimonthly) and in January they will be receiving 6,000 pesos,” said.

Montiel said that throughout the six-year term, The investment for this program has been 1,440 million pesos, a historic investment for this sector of the population.

He recalled that in terms of disability it began with one million young girls and adults from indigenous areas and the poorest areas of the country.

“We have made progress and that is why we are already reaching a pattern of 1 million 410 thousand beneficiaries of this pension”.

MV

