Harvard University students in the US were suspended for taking part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Four undergraduate students at Harvard University, US, face new disciplinary action after leading or participating in a pro-Palestinian “week of action” late last month. That was reported by the Ivy League student newspaper.

Hearings before the Harvard College Administrative Board may result in the student being placed on warning, probation, or withdrawal.

“Actions that impede the ability of university members to carry out their normal activities are unacceptable and subject to appropriate discipline,” said the university located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, as reported by Anadolu.

At a rally organized by a coalition of pro-Palestinian groups, Kojo Acheampong, one of the students facing disciplinary action, said: “We understand that this university is trying to attack students.”

“But we know that won’t stop us,” he said. He added: “We will never allow these attacks to hinder our solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

The week of action in November included rallies and strikes.

In mid-November, eight undergraduate students affiliated with Harvard Jews for Palestine also faced trial after taking part in a 24-hour occupation of University Hall/

The news comes as the fallout continues from last week, when three US college presidents – Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania, Claudine Gay of Harvard, and Sally Kornbluth of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology – were censured by a congressional committee over antisemitic incidents on their campuses .

The leaders expressed their commitment to combat all forms of hatred and the rise of Islamophobia and hatred against Muslims.

For hours, they answered questions about antisemitism, disciplinary activities against students, how the university represents dissent, and campus safety.

Magill resigned on Saturday after days of criticism and pressure following his comments at a congressional hearing.

