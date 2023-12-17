loading…

Alex Batty returns to England after going missing on holiday in Spain in 2017. Photo/Reuters

LONDON – A British teenager, Alex Batty, who went missing for six years before turning up in France has arrived back in the UK. Alex Batty never returned home after traveling to Spain in 2017 with his mother and grandfather for a two-week family holiday.

The 11-year-old's disappearance sparked unsuccessful appeals for information about his whereabouts – until he turned up last week walking along a street late at night in southern France.

“I am very pleased to say that Alex has now returned safely to the UK after six years,” said Matt Boyle from Greater Manchester Police, reported by Al Jazeera.

Boyle said police don't yet fully know the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and whether a criminal investigation is necessary.

Boyle said that officers, who were trying to find his mother, Melanie Batty, would speak to the teenager “at a pace that was comfortable for him.”

Batty, now 17, will return to his maternal grandmother, Susan Caruana, whom a British court entrusted with his custody before he disappeared.

Caruana asked that the family be given space to process the news.

“I cannot express my relief and happiness that Alex has been found safe and well,” he said in a statement released by British police.

“The most important thing is that he is safe, after what is a very difficult experience for anyone, not least children.”