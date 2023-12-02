Şevval revealed to Suzan that Akif was being unfaithful with Nebahat, causing her to leave the house tired of his lies and betrayals.

Akif then confronted Şevval and managed to record his confession with his cell phone saying that he locked up Mrs. Sevgi. He asked to borrow a motorcycle to go to the police and report her. Ahmet’s wife, who had been drinking, tried to stop him and ended up… running over Akif!

In the next chapter, we will see Akif lying on the ground. The businessman will survive the accident and will be taken to the hospital. He will ask you to call an ambulance because… he can’t feel his legs! While the businessman will not stop screaming saying that he is dying, Şevval will only care about picking up his phone to delete the video. What will happen?

On the other hand, Sengül will continue to be blinded by money and will continue investing in the oil business believing that she will make a fortune without knowing that everything is part of Ayla’s plan to destroy her.

Furthermore, Süsen will be increasingly disappointed with Ömer, but deep down she is not able to forget him. How will it all end? Don’t miss a new episode of Brothers to find out!