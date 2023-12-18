The series starring Jenna Ortega, Wednesday, will have a second season soon and will also be expanded with the arrival of spin-offs

The world of television streaming is undergoing a fascinating revolution, and Netflix is ​​at the forefront of this change. Following the launch in November of its hit series “Wednesday,” based on the iconic “Addams Family” characters, Netflix has not only announced a second season, but also plans to expand this universe with a new show centered on the eccentric Uncle Fester. This phenomenon reflects a growing trend in the world of streaming, where franchises are becoming increasingly important.

“Wednesday” has been a resounding success, becoming their most popular English-language series of all time. With over 250 million views last year, this series has maintained its position among the top ten most popular titles in the first half of this year. This win not only demonstrates the enduring appeal of “The Addams Family,” but also the potential of the streaming platform to revitalize and expand classic universes.

The development of the Uncle Fester series

The project around Uncle Fester, played in the series by Fred Armisen, is a clear indicator of the platform's ambition to create a “pipeline” of programs based on “The Addams Family”. Although the development of any television series involves uncertainties, from story creation to contract negotiation and talent availability, the company shows a palpable enthusiasm to build on the series' success.

The expansion of the “Addams Family” universe is reinforced by Netflix's collaboration with Amazon, which acquired the rights to this franchise after purchasing MGM. This strategic alliance opens the door to high-caliber production under the MGM label, combining Amazon's experience in the world of streaming with the solid fan base of “The Addams Family”.

Netflix: From pioneer to traditional studio

What began with original and pioneering series such as “House of Cards” and “Stranger Things” has evolved on the platform towards a strategy that is more reminiscent of traditional Hollywood studios. With a growing list of sequels, prequels and reboots based on existing intellectual properties, Netflix adapts to an increasingly competitive market and the demands of an audience eager for familiar but innovative content.

The evolution towards the era of franchises highlights an interesting trend in streaming: the combination of innovation with the classic. By expanding the Addams universe, the company is not only capitalizing on a successful series, but also honors a cultural legacy, offering new generations a fresh vision of beloved characters. The anticipation for the second season of “Wednesday” and the development of the Uncle Fester series show that in the world of streaming, nostalgia and innovation can be perfect companions.

Netflix's future big projects

Netflix continues to innovate in the field of streaming, and several promising projects are underway, reflecting their adaptability and creativity. One of the most anticipated projects is a series based on the popular video game “The Legend of Zelda”. This adaptation promises taking video game fans on an epic journey through the kingdom of Hyrulefusing classic game narrative with cinematic quality.

Another exciting project is the adaptation of the acclaimed science fiction novel “Hyperion” by Dan Simmons. This series has the potential to become a “Stranger Things”-style phenomenonthanks to its rich mythology and complex characters.

Additionally, the platform is developing a comedy series starring a famous Latin comedian. This project promises mix humor with relevant social issuesattracting a wide international audience and strengthening the diversity in its catalog.

These projects highlight the strategy of diversifying your content and attracting different types of audiencesmaintaining its position as a leader in the streaming entertainment sector.