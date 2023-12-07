With recent hits like Super Mario Bros. The Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s, it is clear that film adaptations are experiencing one of their best moments. With the end of the year just around the corner, fans are starting to ask about the future of the Minecraft movie.

Although most of the details about the film inspired by the sandbox video game Mojang remain a mystery, a new report claims that one of the stars of Netflix’s most-watched show will join the cast and share credits with Jason Momoa.

Emma Myers from Wednesday is another girl from Minecraft

According to information from Deadline, the young actress Emma Myerswho plays Enid Sinclair In the Netflix series Wednesday, he joins the cast of the film adaptation of Minecraft. It is unknown what role she will take on, so the extent of her involvement is a mystery.

If this information is accurate, Emma Myers will share the camera with other confirmed cast members: Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks y Sebastian Eugene Hansen. Another report suggests that the actor and comedian Matt Berry also participates in the project.

Emma Myers will be part of the Minecraft movie, according to a report

The film based on the best-selling video game in history had a quite peculiar production, with multiple scriptwriters and creatives who came and went during the process. According to Deadline, it is still unknown who will receive credit for writing the script and plot details are still a mystery. Yes indeed, Jared Hessresponsible for Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho libre, will be in charge of direction.

Although there are still many unanswered questions, the report notes that Warner Bros. y Legendary Pictures They plan to start filming the film Minecraft at the end of December 2023 in New Zealand. The release date is unknown, although reports indicate that the release is planned for 2025.

But tell us, do you expect this production? Do you think the film will be a success? Let us read you in the comments.

