Netflix has published the data of the most viewed series in the catalog and, to everyone's surprise, the Wednesday series has been left off the podium.

Wednesday has been left out of the top of the most watched series on Netflix. According to the latest data offered by the streaming platform, the series based on the Addams family universe and created by Tim Burton has surprised by staying off the podium of the most watched series of the year. Despite the great hype surrounding its release and Jenna Ortega's outstanding performance, the series has failed to secure a spot in the top three, dropping its spot to fourth place.

The list of most popular series of the year on Netflix, published by the streaming platform, is headed by The Night Agent, closely followed by the successful Ginny and Georgia in its second season and The Glory. In an unexpected fourth place is the Wednesday series, followed by Queen Charlotte: In Bridgerton Story and the highly anticipated fourth season of You.

What has really happened to Jenna Ortega's series?

The location of Wednesday in fourth place marks a point of reflection around the expectations created by this Netflix production. Despite its apparent popularity and the anticipation to see the gothic and quirky world of the Addams through a new perspective, it has failed to surpass the other most watched series of the year on the platform.

The Netflix series, which offers a deeper and more modern vision of the character of Wednesday Addamshas been praised for its fresh approach and Ortega's performance, but apparently it has not been enough to compete with other offerings that have greatly captivated audiences.

Among the other productions that have made noise on the streaming platform this year beyond Wednesday are the third season of La Reina del Sur and Outer Banks in its third installment. Additionally, the first season of Ginny and George and FUBAR complete the list of the 10 most watched series on Netflix during this time.

Fuente: X (Twitter)

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.