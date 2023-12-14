Although the series starring Jenna Ortega has accumulated weeks in the Top 10 in 2023, it has not managed to reach podium positions, just barely.

2023 started with an undisputed queen in the series catalog of Netflix: Wednesday. The Addams Family spin-off starring Jenna Ortega It premiered at the end of 2022 and began a military parade that eclipsed the fourth season of Stranger Things in audience numbers.

The turn of the year saw how Miércoles' potential was no longer enough to remain in the Top 1 week after week, but he maintained a strong pulse that earned him an accumulation of 20 weeks hovering around different positions in the Netflix Top 10 until his farewell in the middle of April.

With this in mind, it would not be unreasonable to think that Wednesday would have found a podium position in the list of the most viewed on Netflix that was shared this week and which includes the most viewed films and series from January to June.

However, despite the overwhelming success of the series co-directed by Tim Burton is undeniable, Miércoles has to be content with only a fourth position thanks to his 507.7 million hours viewings—remember that they only count the hours since January 1, so their best moment had already passed.

What series have eclipsed Wednesday in this first global Netflix list?

The story would have changed radically if Wednesday had been released on Netflix at the end of December, for example, since the peak of popularity would have entered the calculation for 2023.

The series that did enjoy those moments of fury among Netflix subscribers were The glorythe Korean hit that accumulated 622.8 million views, season 2 of Ginny y Georgiawith 665.1 million, and The Night Agent, which added 812.1 million hours.

Of course, Netflix still needs to share the list with the most watched in the second half of 2023, although it seems unlikely that Wednesday will rise in positions.

It's not that she needs it either, since Jenna Ortega will return to play the first-born of the Addams family in the spring, when season 2 of Wednesday goes into production and prepares for another new audience hit on Netflix.