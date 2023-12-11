Boom. The James Webb Space Telescope has captured the most detailed image yet of Cassiopeia A, the remains of a supernova 11,000 light years from Earth.

A supernova is basically the explosion of a star, a huge release of energy that brightly illuminates the galaxy. Cassiopeia A is the remnant of a supernova that was inside the Milky Way and has expanded to cover a diameter of 10 light years (approximately 96,000 billion kilometers).

With frequencies above 1 GHz, Cassiopeia A is the brightest astronomical radio source outside the solar system. This has made it one of the most studied supernova remnants in the cosmos. NASA’s IXPE observatory captured its the most detailed infrared image until now.

Like when you release a new mobile phone that captures every last pore of your skin, the brand new Webb recorded the stellar explosion with a resolution that was hitherto unattainable, at least in the wavelengths observed by the space telescope.





Cassiopeia A captured in the near infrared by the Webb telescope’s NIRCam camera

The highest resolution image was captured with the near-infrared camera (NIRCam). Each color represents different aspects of the expanding material as it collides with gas released by the star itself before exploding.

Bright pink and orange details make up the inner layer of the supernova remnant. They are clumps of sulfur, oxygen, argon and neon coming from the star. Embedded in this gas is a mix of dust and molecules that will eventually become new stars and planetary systems.

The white light in the image represents synchrotron radiation, a type of electromagnetic radiation generated by charged particles spinning at extremely high speeds around a spiral magnetic field.





Cassiopeia A captured in the mid-infrared by the Webb telescope’s MIRI camera

The MIRI mid-infrared camera image doesn’t have as much detail, but it does allow you to see the cooler material in Cassiopeia A’s outer layer. Another notable feature of the image that can’t be seen in the NIRCam image is the mysterious green ribbon in the center, nicknamed “Green Monster” by the NASA research team. More research will be needed to explain its origin.

Lastly, we can see a light echo in the lower right corner that looks like a miniature version of Casiopea A. This phenomenon occurs when light from the star’s explosion reaches and heats distant dust, which glows as it cools. It is located about 170 light years behind the supernova remnant.

The imposing images were presented yesterday as part of the White House advent calendar.

Images | NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

