The beginning of the winter weather deceived us with its biting cold and its snowfall down to low altitudes: confirmations are arriving that for the Winter Solstice and Christmas holidays the climate will be more similar to that of early spring. Well yes, winter gives way to spring right around the Christmas holidays.

Between the Winter Solstice and Christmas, early spring weather, without cold and without snow: the weather trend

Between the Winter Solstice (Friday the 22nd) and Christmas Dayin fact, although the anticyclone remains nearby, the disturbances arriving on Central Europe and Italy they will not be able to deliver no cold wave and no precipitation (rainy or snowy), indeed. The Alps will act as a barrier, preventing the snowfalls expected beyond the Alps and the descent of colder air from reaching our regions: some snowfalls will only be possible on the border Alpine mountains, the northernmost sectors, where however the snowfalls will be light and only at rather high altitudes.

The protagonist will instead be the ventovery strong especially on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd, when the gusts may reach storm intensity (100 km/h or more), with the risk of storm surges along the exposed coasts.

The wind, also impacting on the barrier of the Alps and the Apennines, will give rise to wind of favonio (föhn): on the leeward slopes, in this case the North-West regions and those on the Adriatic side where the air, crushed by the strong wind, will heat up abnormally. This explains the spring temperatures expected right at the start of astronomical winter.

Intense winds on the day of the Winter Solstice 2023

In the North, in fact, precisely coinciding with the solstice, maximum temperatures are expected around 15-18 degreeswhile in the Center and the South you can even touch on the 20 degrees. These are values ​​that are even 10 degrees or more higher than normal, and which are usually reached in early spring, between late March and early April.

For the North-West, according to Meteo Expert meteorologists, there is growing confirmation that in the Christmas holiday period we will come close to some records. In fact, the same will happen in the following days, in Christmas Eve weekend and Christmas day.

The minimum temperatures will also increase: for example on the Christmas Eve weekend in Milan and Naples the temperature will remain around 10 degrees, in Bologna on Saturday night it may not drop below 12 degrees, in Rome it could remain around 8 degrees. In fact, the one coming could be one of the warmest Christmas nights everespecially for the Italian North-West.

From a weather point of view conditions expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day they will remain stable and mild, thanks also to the expansion of the Azores Anticyclone towards Italy. In this context, despite the absence of rain or snowfall, however, some fog and low clouds will return in the North, along the Tyrrhenian regions and on the major islands.

Detailed weather forecasts on IconaMeteo.it