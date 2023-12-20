Suara.com – Jessica Mila is enjoying her new role as a housewife who is pregnant with her first child. Since getting married, Mila, as she is known, has chosen to take a short hiatus from the world of films.

Now Jessica Mila is busier accompanying her husband, Yakup Hasibuan, in every activity. It can be seen that the 31 year old actress always faithfully accompanies her husband at important moments.

Most recently, the star of the film Ganteng-Ganteng Wolves took part in the inauguration of Yakup Hasibuan's basketball club called Kesatria Bengawan Solo.

At the event, Jessica Mila was present next to Yakup Hasibuan. She looked beautiful wearing the basketball club uniform jacket. For the inside, the actress wore a black crop top.

What was in the spotlight was Jessica Mila's bloated stomach showing clearly, because the crop top she was wearing could only cover half of her stomach.

His appearance style suddenly became a topic of conversation among netizens. Some consider it inappropriate for pregnant women to wear cropped clothes.

However, others defended Mila, who wanted to still look fashionable even though she was six months pregnant.

“It's embarrassing, it's embarrassing to look at, it's a little longer (her clothes),” commented one netizen quoted in the upload to the account @lambeh_was_was, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

“Ma'am, please condition your clothes,” said another netizen.

“You guys are the ones who are crazy… It's okay for pregnant women to use that,” defended the @mom*** account in the comments column.

“Yes, it's natural that even though you're pregnant, you still want to look stylish,” added the account @ded***.

However, there was no reaction from Jessica Mila regarding the debate. Mila was actually confident with her appearance that day.

It is proven that Jessica Mila herself uploaded her moments at the event via her Instagram.

For information, Jessica Mila and Yakup Hasibuan married in May 2023. The two of them were introduced by Febby Rastanty at the start of the pandemic.

After dating for two years, the couple officially married at the HKBP Rawamangun Church, East Jakarta.

After several months of marriage, Jessica Mila announced her first pregnancy. And recently Jessica and Yakup announced that the gender of their future baby is a girl.

It is predicted that Jessica Mila will give birth in March 2024.