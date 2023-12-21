In addition to the magazine, subscriptions, special editions, books and thematic series from today on our online shop is also enriched with Motociclismo clothing and Vintage Motorcycling.

Browsing through the pages of our virtual shop you will find sweatshirts, jackets, polo shirts, trousers, vests and shirts that will allow you to always wear your passion.

GO TO THE ONLINE SHOP

Furthermore, we remind you that with the “Christmas Promotion” all items in our online shop are discounted by 20%, until December 31st. To take advantage of the discount, simply enter the code “NATALE23” in the “Discount coupons” field that you will find at checkout.

GO TO THE ONLINE SHOP