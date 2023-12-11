On Monday afternoon, the presidency of COP28 – the United Nations climate conference which has been taking place in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, since 30 November – circulated among the participants a first draft of the agreement on new commitments shared at an international level to combat global warming. The document avoided all references to the gradual elimination of the use of coal and financing for fossil fuels (such as coal, gas and oil), the use of which as energy sources causes the emission of many greenhouse gases, considered among the main causes of climate change. In short, it is a draft that countries and organizations pushing for more ambitious compromises towards a sustainable transition are highly criticizing.

One of the harshest positions was expressed by the Minister of the Environment of the Samoan Islands Cedric Schuster, president of the Alliance of small states, very worried about the rise in ocean levels due to their geographical position and the limited economic means they have available to combat climate change. Schuster said:

We are very concerned that the lack of a space to express our views has led to weakened language, which will destroy the chances of keeping the increase in global average temperatures below 1.5°C. (…) We won’t sign our death certificate. We cannot sign a text that does not contain strong commitments on the phasing out of fossil fuels. And we remind you once again: Our small island developing states are on the front lines of this climate crisis, but if you continue to prioritize profit over people, you are putting your own future at stake.

In recent weeks there had been a lot of talk about the words that could or could not be used in the document. In particular, there was discussion about the possibility of talking about phase out, which in English means “eliminate gradually”, or just phase down, which means “reduce gradually”: environmental activists and a small informal group of countries known as the “High Ambition Coalition”, they wanted the countries of the world to commit at the end of COP28 to phase out the use of all fossil fuels within a certain period of time. The draft, however, does not even talk about phase down, and simply lists a series of optional policies that countries “could” decide to undertake if they want to eliminate their emissions by 2050.

For this reason, several participants at the summit harshly criticized the draft, accusing the presidency led among other things by Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber – who is also the CEO of the Emirati state oil company, one of the largest in the world – of having given too much space to the requests of fossil fuel producing countries. In recent days Al Jaber had said he believed that there was “no science, or scenario, that says the phase-out of fossil fuels will keep the increase in temperatures within 1.5°C”. , although the 2022 UN climate report highlights that all the different future emissions scenarios that allow the increase in global average temperature to be kept below 1.5°C require an almost total elimination of the use of fossil fuels by 2050.

European climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra also said the draft was “clearly insufficient”, given that “there is no alternative to reducing the vast majority of our emissions as soon as possible”. The US State Department said the wording on fossil fuels “must be substantially strengthened”. Al Gore, former US vice president and activist to combat climate change for decades, he said that the draft is “obsequious” and “appears to have been dictated word for word by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries”, i.e. OPEC.

Given the very distant positions between the various countries, it is unlikely that an agreement on the text will be reached on Tuesday, as the COP28 program would predict. However, it has already happened that these conferences are extended by a few days to agree on the final text.