In 2022, General Motors put 5.94 million cars on the road. It was the fifth automobile conglomerate that sold the most vehicles last year. Toyota, with 9.57 million cars, was the manufacturer that more cars produced. In between, Volkswagen, Hyundai/Kia and Stellantis occupied the second, third and fourth place in the ranking, according to data collected by Statista.

If we take a look at the income. Volkswagen was, by far, the manufacturer that received the most income in 2022, accumulating 279.2 billion euros in sales. Xiaomi invoiced 37,890 million euros in that same period, after a drop of 14.7% compared to 2021.

In 2022, Volkswagen put 8.26 million cars on the road. Xiaomi, zero. You will already know because today, December 28, the firm has presented its first electric car. A key product in your future strategy.

A product with which they aspire to be relevant in a market that, until now, has resisted an entire country.

A plan that makes sense

Xiaomi is not passing through the electric car. Or at least she doesn't want to be. His CEO Lei Jun, in the presentation of his Xiaomi SU7, made it clear:

By working hard next 15 to 20 years, we will become one of the top 5 automobile manufacturers in the world

The words are ambitious but what is presented today is a good pillar on which to base your strategy.

The product

First of all, the product. He Xiaomi SU7 It looks really good. When launching it, Xiaomi did not want to beat around the bush and has constantly pointed during its presentation at two heavyweights: the Tesla Model S and the Porsche Taycan.

They have made reference to the European model in the first part of the presentation, showing the plans they have ahead for their completely electric engines. The Xiaomi SU7 will go through engines whose performance reaches 21,000 rpm, starting. These are figures higher than the aforementioned models.

But the real offensive will come from 2025. For next year, the brand has presented two versions of your SU7. The most modest has 295 HP but the most ambitious offer will be offered with four-wheel drive and two motors (one per axle) that will raise the power to 664 HP. These are figures that should leave the Xiaomi SU7 at 2.78 from 0 to 100 km/h. Figures almost identical to those offered by the most powerful Porsche Taycan.

Next, Xiaomi has boasted about batteries. The company will maintain an agreement with BYD and CATL for the supply of batteries. They are the two leading companies and, in the second case, we are talking about offering 132 kWh and 150 kWh energy accumulators. With these figures, we are looking at trips of between 600 and 700 kilometers on a single charge and in real traffic conditions.

The third leg helps support the table on autonomous driving. The company has demonstrated on video the capabilities of its vehicle, which have surprised by the naturalness of its reactions. The technological load is overwhelming, with LiDAR sensor, ultrasonic and proximity sensors and high-resolution cameras. Also relying on artificial intelligence and a Snapdragon 8295 as the brain.

During the presentation a video was played showing a driver abandoning the vehicle at the entrance to a multi-storey car park. The car moves completely alone, without a person inside, it reacts completely naturally to a vehicle that blocks its path or a truck that makes parking difficult. And the brand claims to be able to park the car in a space with just five centimeters left on each side of the body.

Until now, the closest thing to this that we had seen is Mercedes technology and, for the moment, it requires a space specially enabled for this type of use and the vehicle moved in a much less natural, more robotic way.

The fourth leg of the table is Xiaomi itself and the moment the industry is experiencing.

The advantage of starting from scratch (or almost)

The transition to the electric car is being complicated for the traditional automobile industry. Volkswagen, Toyota, Stellantis or Ford have to deal with a way of working that is hindering their performance in the electric car.

The greater simplicity of the electric car is allowing new manufacturers to dispense with labor and automate processes even further. Tesla has also demonstrated that its Gigapress, with which to build huge vehicle parts in a short time, is a correct strategy. Various manufacturers want to follow this same path because, once the first valid mold is obtained, production is much faster and the cost is very low.

It is productive model It allows Tesla to earn up to eight times more profit per vehicle than Toyota and has become an essential piece to make the product profitable. This year, Tesla manufactured its five millionth unit. Along the way, its manufacturing has gotten back on track at a dizzying pace. The first million units produced took 12 years. The second million only needed 18 months. And the rates accelerated until it took six months to go from the fourth to the fifth million units produced.





Xiaomi will copy Tesla's productive model

“That others have taken the step before allows us to know how we should act.” It is the sentence of Lei Jun who has been able to see how the industry has been making successes and mistakes and has focused on Tesla, the firm that, with BYD, is growing the most in the electric car, to grow. His first car meets everything that the Tesla Model S offered: attractive design, power in abundance and technological solutions that until now have not been fully explored.

Lack of history behind you it is an advantage for Xiaomi. You can choose the path you want for your electric cars, without expectations or a collective imagination of what they were as a brand, as is happening to Volkswagen or Toyota. Everything you present is a step forward.

But they also have the support of the company itself. The electric car is increasingly a software product and not so much a hardware product. Xiaomi has a huge background thanks to its mobile phones and all kinds of technological products.

The omnipresence of radars, cameras, sensors and the conversation that they must maintain with their software has opened the door to numerous technology companies. Google and Apple have fooled around with the possibility of producing a vehicle but either because they have opted for completely autonomous technology or because they have certain expectations of the type of product that they must meet, they have ended up discarding, modifying or delaying the enormous task of launching a product like a vehicle.

Xiaomi, however, has the collaboration of the most relevant names in the industry. Their batteries will be manufactured by CATL and BYD but, in addition, they have collaboration agreements with reputable companies in the sector for many of their components: Bosch, Brembo, Continental, Schaeffler, ZF… All of them are known to the Western customer in the future and reputational support in the local market.





All Xiaomi partners

A context that rows in favor

Furthermore, Xiaomi seems to be in the right place and at the right time to embark on the electric car adventure.

China has proposed to be relevant in a market that had resisted it until now and has done so with a type of technology that it has been betting on for more than a decade, which has allowed it to control the supply chain, lead the number of batteries produced, production of electric cars and, at the same time, learn from European manufacturers.

While Western manufacturers have trouble placing their cars at an affordable price, Chinese manufacturers have flooded their local market and are now trying to make the leap beyond their borders. Despite European reluctance, they seem determined to make an effort because leaving China is essential if they want to be truly relevant players in the industry.

At the same time, in the local market, The Chinese car gains followers by leaps and bounds. Until recently, the European car had the aura of an aspirational car but fewer and fewer customers are determined to pay the premium they cost.

BYD is the best example. It is already China's largest manufacturer, surpassing Volkswagen, and is rivaling Tesla to be the world's largest producer of fully electric vehicles. It has only taken three and a half months to produce more than a million vehicles.

Some experts say that the reasons are diverse. Firstly, technologically the Chinese car has less and less to envy the Western one. Without mentioning it clearly, Renault has recognized the advancement of Chinese cars in the electric market. Secondly, there is a patriotic pride that tips the balance towards the Chinese vehicle rather than the foreign one.

The strategy is also conservative. And that is one of the things that most encourages us to think that Xiaomi has something very well thought out. They are aware that gaining a foothold in the electric car market will take time, but they are already talking about producing 200,000 cars a year.

Xiaomi has a long-term plan “of 15 or 20 years” and the support that other companies have not had

Xiaomi has good examples of how long it takes one to make a name for themselves within the country and adjacent ones. BYD has been producing vehicles for almost 20 years but in 2019 they already pointed out that one day they could rival Tesla. In their case, vertical integration was key, since they produce their own batteries, software, wiring, heat pumps… which allows them significantly reduce your costs.

Hyundai and Kia have also been good examples of how to advance in the market, little by little, until reaching the level of the Europeans and playing with the premium segment, as the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the Kia EV9 do.

But Xiaomi also has another advantage. BYD plays with the disadvantage in Europe of being a giant little known among the general public. This causes some drivers to continue to have reservations about what they are or are not capable of offering. Hyundai and Kia arrived with extraordinarily cheap models and little by little they have been rowing to establish themselves among the generalists and surpass some of them.

Xiaomi has the advantage that It is not an unknown brand for the general public. His name is on all kinds of devices for the home, bicycles or electric scooters. And it comes at a key moment, where the market is changing its perspective. A large part of the public is beginning to opt for simple vehicles, with greater autonomous charging when driving and where the passionate values ​​of yesteryear are being left behind.

The customer increasingly appreciates a good operating system and a friendly environment. By placing the Xiaomi SU7 within its own HyperOS language, the Chinese brand manages to keep the driver in a comfortable environment, perfect if you have the brand's devices and friendly if you don't.

Xiaomi seems to be in the right place at the right time. Launching a car is not an easy task but it has support that others have not had. And everything indicates that they have a long-term plan to make it viable.

Photos | Xiaomi