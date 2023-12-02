Practically since the discovery of the first Neanderthal bones in the German valley that gives its name to this species, he Homo neanderthalensis has been considered as an individual species, different from ours. Not all experts agree.

One of these scientists is Diego Angelucci, an archaeologist at the University of Trento, in Italy. Angelucci argues that over more than a century and a half of research our idea of ​​what these extinct hominids were like has been changing.

The successive sites linked to Neanderthals have taught us that they were capable of carrying out activities that we only associate with H. sapiens, such as burying their dead, creating jewelry, and even having an artistic vocation. Angelucci also pays attention to another very specific aspect of these Neanderthal abilities: fire.

The Italian researcher’s hypothesis is based on his work at the archaeological site of Gruta da Oliveira, in Portugal. This cave hides sites belonging to a long period that goes from the lowest layers, inhabited about 120,000 years ago to the last inhabited period of the cave, about 40,000 years ago.

It is believed that Neanderthals inhabited this cave (probably discontinuously) over about 30,000 years. Angelucci and his team recently published some of the findings made in this cave in an article in the journal PLOS One.

Findings in which fire, as we said before, had a leading role.

During explorations of the cave, researchers found burned bones and remains of wood, as well as traces of ash. These were spread over a dozen areas, which in prehistoric times would have been the homes where the fire was. The researchers explain that the rock under these stoves had been reddened by the heat.

Until now it was generally assumed that Neanderthals knew how to use fire. But, as Angelucci and his team explain, only now do we understand the level of control they had over it, being able to use it for cooking, heating and defense.

“There is a general consensus among archaeologists that they knew how to use fire. However, it is one thing to use fire started by natural processes, such as lightning, and another to do so, feed it with firewood, and use it for cooking, heating, and defense. In this study we show that there is no doubt that Neanderthals could make fire and that fire was a central element in their daily lives,” commented Angelucci.

The other important question that remains to be resolved is to what extent this mastery of fire can be evidence in favor of the hypothesis that sapiens and neanderthals are actually the same species. “I would speak [más que de diferentes especies,] of different human forms,” defends Angelucci.

A single species?

The debate is open. The intelligence and abilities of Neanderthals never cease to amaze us and can be compared to those of the first H. sapiens. However, equating intelligence and abilities does not imply that both species are the same; there are other considerations outside of intellectual, behavioral or social aspects that must be taken into account.

In a 2019 article written for the Natural History Museum in London, museum researcher Chris Stringer explained some of these factors to take into account when differentiating (or not) sapiens and Neanderthals.

He explained how, for example, morphology, perhaps the first clue that the discoverers of the Neanderthal had to make them think that it was another species, suggests a separate evolutionary history between both human groups.

Traditionally, the ability to mate and produce fertile offspring has been considered the defining characteristic that causes various groups of animals to be considered part of the same species. Today we know, thanks to the “Neanderthal genes” that we have discovered in our own DNA that these and the sapiens They had descendants and their lineages have survived to this day. today in humans.

Issue resolved? Nothing is further from reality. On the one hand, today we know of cases of species belonging to different taxonomic groups capable of reproducing with each other, such as bottleneck dolphins and black killer whales.

Furthermore, as Stringer explains, these genetic “transfers” could have occurred in times when both species were not so far apart. The evolutionary process is slow and the differentiation between the two species could have occurred tens and even hundreds of thousands of years after the life of those “last common ancestors.” Just because two species are different in a specific period of time does not mean that they always were.

Image | Neanderthal-Museum, Mettmann / João Zilhão