How is it possible that Formula E is not the biggest sport in the world? The racing series should have amassed so much audience and wealth by now that the Saudi Pro League football competition, LIV Golf and Formula 1 together should have about the power of, say, the Fierljep races in the south-east of Friesland.

Next season will be Formula E's tenth. The recipe ticks every box any manufacturer, driver, media network or spectator could wish for. Car manufacturers are happy to bask in the warm glow of their racing heritage, but only if it suits their electric ambitions.

Formula E has many ingredients to make it a success

Drivers always say that they prefer to have broadly similar cars that can bring out their talent – and not the wizardry of the wind tunnel. Viewers want close racing, overtaking actions and occasionally a lot of flying carbon fiber. And if all that is guaranteed, the media giants will always sign the contract for the next season.

The fact that the races are held in cities means that they are also easily accessible for people who may not feel like traveling to Spa-Francorchamps or Silverstone. You don't even have to worry about environmental zones. Formula E itself says that all figures point in the right direction, with increasing visitor numbers, sold-out stands and a fan base that has now overtaken NASCAR and MotoGP in terms of digital noise on various social media.

But thanks in part to Netflix, it is Formula 1 that has been catapulted from a nerdy purgatory to a global phenomenon of memes and heart palpitations. And so you probably haven't noticed that no fewer than 403 overtakes took place in this year's Portland GP. And that before the penultimate round of this season, there were still four drivers who had a chance of winning the title. Formula 1 has not experienced such an exciting finish in a decade.

The Formula E cars through the years

Meanwhile, the Formula E cars themselves are no longer what they once were. Just think back to 2014, when the newbies had to make do with less power than a Porsche Boxster and their batteries didn't even last an entire race.

Tire changes? The drivers literally had to go to the pits halfway through the race to awkwardly squeeze out of the cockpit and run to the garage to be buckled into a fully loaded twin car. That unconstructive spectacle was a thing of the past in 2018, with the arrival of the Gen2 cars. A Dallara chassis was linked to a McLaren-designed battery pack.

Those cars were followed this year by this car, the Gen3. Part stealth bomber, part Christmas tree. It produces 475 hp and can regenerate six times more energy than the early cars (which also explains the 20-cent coins in the front wheels and the complete absence of rear brakes). A Gen3 racer reaches a top speed of more than 320 km/h and sprints to 100 km/h in less than 2.8 seconds.

And he doesn't emit anything, making him the perfect joker in the Speed ​​Week card game. So we took the plunge and called the organization to see if anyone had a spare car. Perhaps there was another one collecting dust in a shed at Mercedes (which left the competition after winning it twice). Or at Audi, which, like BMW, was looking for the exit in 2021.

This Formula E GenBeta Prototype is the hardest

“Well, more importantly, we have our own car,” they said. “And you're going to like ours better. Because he's faster.' There's nothing like a race car that's allowed to break the rules that helped create it. Tada: this is the Formula E GenBeta Prototype, a test car that tests which direction Formula E could take.

“Excuse me, mister with the big forearm, that's not the belt you're fiddling with.”

All-wheel drive, for starters. The engine-generator in the front, which is normally only used to harvest braking energy, can also help power things. Thanks in part to an upgraded battery, this $1.5 million loner produces more than 535 hp, and it accelerates a lot faster thanks to the softer, extra-sticky tires.

The Formula E GenBeta Prototype record

Very useful if you want to try to break a world record. Formula E driver Jake Hughes recently drove exactly this machine around a 346-metre track between the walls of an exhibition building in London's Docklands to 218.7 km/h, smashing the indoor speed record – and all the walls of the building marvel miraculously managed to keep it intact.

The fastest indoor car. Also works outside

Fortunately, especially for someone whose experience in single-seaters doesn't extend beyond karts and 20 whole minutes in a BAC Mono nine years ago, it's easy to operate. Your left foot presses the hard brake pedal, your right foot presses the power pedal, which has a very long stroke. A click with both steering paddles for neutral, and then left for reverse or right for forward. No DRS, no driving modes. Just stop, go and steer.

Comfortable is different, however. My hips are already wedged into the carbon fiber bucket before my bottom reaches the seat, and my knees are digging into the underside of the nose, while the handlebars hit my thighs when I turn just over a quarter of a turn. It is a relief to realize that the fact that I am not a successful driver is not due to my total talent vacuum, but can be blamed entirely on the shape of my skeleton.

Like all racing cars, the Formula E GenBeta Prototype does not like to delay. When we are installing the cameras, it gets a little chilly. The French mechanic who was sent along points to a message on the steering wheel: 37.5 degrees Celsius and falling. The battery temperature. If it drops any further, the car will lose power and stop working. It really needs some heat now. The best way to do that? A few quick laps.

Driving a Formula E car is not easy

It's no surprise to anyone that I almost lost him during my first lap. The fact that I get through six corners without losing him is a surprise to me. What have we learned? The unassisted steering is heavy, and I can't really get to grips with it – before my turbo thighs cause me to miss an apex. The brakes are fabulous, although barely there, and the throttle stroke is, as mentioned, very, very long.

And that's where things go wrong. I forget that one little bit of the briefing where they warned me about how it's calibrated. The further you press the right pedal, the more the rear wheels take over from the front ones, because the car then assumes that you have built up enough tire temperature and confidence. I don't have that in this case, neither, and so the car spins around and loses one of the specially made, 3D printed endplates to the gravel.

I take to the track again with a whole series of French swear words, just as the Gotlandring is hit by an afternoon shower. Fortunately, this is not a case of 'slicks and spoilers' that needs to be driven at a certain speed to avoid falling off its downforce plateau. Formula E cars are not made according to the recipe of DRS and dirty air. I can almost imagine what it would be like to compete with someone wheel to wheel with such a thing.

Even though it is electric, it still makes noise

Whatever language you speak, it's *squeaky* fast. He whines and buzzes and buzzes with energy. At least it sounds angry enough to be a race car, when you're trapped in its cocoon, peering around that halo that your brain quickly learns to 'see through'.

I spend half an hour trying out the car, trying to absorb and process all the messages it constantly sends me. I keep him on the track, luckily. But Formula E still hasn't called back, so I guess my dates weren't too bright. Can you build me a wider chassis?

Even though the GenBeta was constantly body-shaming me and spitting me out to undergo some unplanned repairs, it seems to me that Formula E's engineers did a fantastic job. And that marketing in particular still has some catching up to do here and there. The rate of technical progress is wild. Formula E's second decade will be defined by whether the public, not the cars, can finally keep up.