The choice to hold this year’s UN climate change conference (COP28) in Dubai, which began on Thursday, has been highly criticized by scientists, activists and politicians due to the fact that the United Arab Emirates is the seventh largest country in the world oil production and fifth in greenhouse gas emissions per capita. Despite this, there is the possibility that next year’s COP will also have to be organized with the collaboration of the Emirates. Russia is mainly to blame.

The COPs are organized on a rotating basis in the five regional groups into which the UN countries are divided: the African Group, the Asia-Pacific Group, the Eastern Europe Group, the Latin America and Caribbean Group and the Western Europe and Other States Group. For each COP, the countries in the current group must agree on which of those applying to host the event will host the event. Usually this does not create major problems, and then the UN gives its approval to the decision taken between the countries of the group. For 2024 it would be up to the Eastern European Group, which includes 23 countries, and Bulgaria has offered to take care of it. The problem is that Russia, which belongs to the same group, is opposing the candidacies of countries that are part of the European Union, and therefore also that of Bulgaria.

For this reason, it is not yet known where the 2024 COP29 will be organised, and the issue will be discussed in Dubai these days on the sidelines of the most relevant discussions on the future of the planet and humanity. By contrast, it has been known since May that the 2025 COP30 will take place in Belem, Brazil.

Julian Popov, Bulgarian Minister of the Environment, spoke about the issue with Politico, explaining that the official Russian position is that the countries of the European Union would not be impartial in the management of the COP and would have opposed the candidates supported by Russia «for various issues related to war in Ukraine”. But essentially, Popov said, they are carrying out a form of “retaliation” for European support for Ukraine.

Last year, in addition to Bulgaria, Belarus, which is Russia’s main ally, and Armenia also applied to host COP29. Then in June Azerbaijan also ran, two months before taking military control of Nagorno Karabakh, the separatist state in its territory inhabited mainly by ethnic Armenians. Armenia and Azerbaijan block each other’s candidacies.

The fact that it is not yet known where the next COP will be held is a practical as well as diplomatic problem. From 2015 onwards the COPs have become major events that last almost two weeks, involve heads of state and government from all over the world and bring together tens of thousands of people: two years ago in Glasgow there were more than 40 thousand, for the one in Dubai 70 thousand are expected in total. So organizing them is not easy and the cities chosen as venues are starting to prepare in advance.

In addition, the countries hosting COPs are usually also in charge of managing the presidency of the conferences themselves, which plays an important role in the negotiation process in which the countries of the world negotiate on the initiatives to be taken to combat global warming and for the their success. According to Popov, Russia’s behavior “is damaging the entire COP mechanism and will inevitably have a negative impact on the quality of the negotiations.”

If no agreement can be found between the Eastern European countries, there are several alternative possibilities that are being discussed. One is for the Emirates to also organize next year’s COP. COP28 Director General Majid al Suwaidi said last month that his country would not host the climate conference again, but did not comment on the possibility of him retaining the presidency. COP29 could physically take place in the German city of Bonn, which is the headquarters of the UNFCCC, the United Nations body that deals with climate change and is the part of the UN that deals with COPs, but be managed again from the Emirates. According to the COP guidelines, the conferences should be held in Bonn in the absence of an agreement between the countries of the current group.

For this to happen, however, Germany’s approval would be needed, and according to various diplomatic sources in Politico it is not certain that there will be.

Another possibility is that the Eastern Europe Group swaps turns with another group of UN countries, as happened in 2019 when Spain hosted COP25 instead of Chile, which was occupied by large anti-government protests at the time . Or we could do as recently proposed by Bulgaria as a compromise solution: a “distributed” COP, i.e. with headquarters in one country and presidency of another, and further collateral events elsewhere.

But both of these alternative solutions would require unanimity among the countries of the Eastern European Group, as well as the withdrawal of all existing candidatures, so it is not certain that they are really feasible. In the absence of an agreement, the only possibility would remain Bonn, with the contested Emirati presidency.

