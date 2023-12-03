Il Implementing decree “historical plaques”issued last August 4th by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, on November 21st it was filed in definitive form. Now the process includes an initial testing phase, which will last until January 5th and is reserved for a limited number of professional operators, and then from 8 January 2024 all owners of a historic motorbike (or a historic car) will be able to get their original license plate back with which the vehicle left the dealership for the first time.

Ministerial Decree 468 of 21 November 2023, issued by the General Directorate for Motorisation, officially defines the operating methods for issuing the historical plate for motorcycles (cars and agricultural machinery) of collector’s interest.

In detail these are:

vehicles already registered in Italy and officially deregistered pursuant to Article 96 of the CDS, vehicles deregistered for export pursuant to Article 103 of the CDS, vehicles deregistered for collection in a private area, pursuant to previous legislation, upon request presented for the first time by on 26 April 2006, vehicles deregistered for demolition, pursuant to previous legislation, before 30 June 1998, with the exception of those for which state contributions have been paid for scrapping, vehicles registered in Italy and never taken out of circulation, for which a re-registration with a historic license plate is requested, vehicles without license plates and circulation documents, neither deregistered nor subsequently re-registered in Italy.

The historical plate can, however, also be issued to motorcycles that have never gone out of circulation still equipped with the original license plate issued in Italy, but perhaps lost, destroyed or damaged (in this case it would therefore be an original copy).