The little ones in the house may only remember the already consolidated duo of presenters of Antena 3's Campanadas, Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote, but before them, that role was occupied by other well-known faces from our country, among them, singers, journalists , actors or comedians.

Most people on this list only featured the Chimes once, although we also encountered more than one repeater. Furthermore, almost all of them have remained linked to the network and we have been able to see them in some series or programs. How many of them do you know?

Minerva Piquero, the first in a long list

Minerva Piquero was in charge of welcoming 1991. The presenter had become one of the most popular faces of that time and that is why they decided to bet on her to present those first Campanadas. However, just a year earlier, Mayra Gómez Kemp had presented a pilot program to give grapes on New Year's Eve that was never broadcast. But she also deserves to be part of this list!

After Minerva, other people who presented the Campanadas were Consuelo Berlanga, José María Carrascal, Irma Soriano, Marías Prats Cañete, Rody Aragón and Raphael.

For New Year's Eve 1994, Antena 3 opted for a duo to provide a more humorous tone to the Chiquito de la Calzada and Pepe Carrol were in charge of saying goodbye to the year.

Constantino Romero, the first to repeat

Although he did not do it two consecutive years, Constantino Romero presented the Campanadas twice, once with Concha Velasco and another with Mar Saura, which would also produce the grapes two more years and, in this case, consecutively. Between those years, he also presented the Carmen Sevilla Campanadas.

Ana Obregón and Pedro Rollán were the ones who welcomed the year 2000. Manu Carreño, Mónica Martínez and Antonio Hidalgo were other television faces who became presenters of this event in those first years of the new millennium.

The phenomenon No one lives here

The success of the series Here There Is No One Lives was so great that, just a few months after its premiere on television, Antena 3 opted for its protagonists to present the Chimes. María Adánez, José Luis Gil and Fernando Tejero welcomed 2004 playing their characters: La pija, el Cuesta and Emilio.

Eduardo Gómez, Malena Alterio and Luis Merlo repeated the feat of their companions a year later and Eduardo García and Vanesa Romero would later do so. The series ended in 2006, otherwise who knows how many more years we would have its protagonists ringing the Chimes. The work they did was wonderful!

Jorge Fernández, the current presenter of the Roulette of Luck, was in charge of presenting the Chimes after the end of Here there is no one who lives. Ramón García, Anabel Alonso, Kira Miró, Antonio Garrido and Patricia Montero would also do so before 2010.

Sandra Daviú, Carlos Sobera, Carolina Cerezuela, Paula Vázquez and Anna Simón were the last to present them before the reign of the consolidated duo that said goodbye to the year on Antena 3 arrived.

The most consolidated: Pedroche and Chicote

After her debut as a presenter on La Sexta, Antena 3 decided to opt for Cristina Pedroche for the network's Campanadas. A year later, Alberto Chicote joined her and this 2023 will be the eighth year that they present them together.

What Pedroche and Chicote have achieved has been historic, since none of their predecessors who have presented the Campanadas has done so even half as many times as them. Can't wait to see them say goodbye to the year again!