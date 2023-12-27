More than two dozen artists, actors, athletes, politicians, businessmen and various personalities have joined the fame of tequila. Yesterday it was announced that Luis Miguel “El Sol” from Mexico, acquired shares of the Tequila Don Ramón company and thus became owner of the company.”

This week Alejandro Fernández and his son Alejandro Jr. also announced the launch of the Reserva Fernández brand and They join the long list of national and international artists who has also said that he will enter this industry.

The distillate will soon be on sale, as both members of the dynasty announced through their social networks. Vicente Fernández had also launched his brand of Los 3 Potrillos tequila to celebrate its 80 years of life.

Other renowned artists who sponsor or own tequila brands such as Carlos Santana, Paulina Rubio, Eva Longoria, Justin Timberlake or Sammy Hagar, former lead singer of Van Halen, among others. In addition to artists, athletes have also entered the industry, like Michael Jordan who owns the Cincoro tequila brand and fellow basketball player Lebron James owns the Lobos 1707 brand.

Entrepreneurs like Elon Musk also did not resist entering this industry and launched their Tesla Tequila brand.

Celebrity tequilas

Luis Miguel Tequila Don Ramón Alejandro Fernández and Alejandro Fernández Jr. Reserva Fernández Vicente Fernández 3 Foals Kate del Castillo Honor Jenni Rivera La Gran Señora Carlos Santana Casa Noble AC/DC Thunderstruck Kendall Jenner Tequila 818 Rita Ora Próspero Adam Levine Calirosa James LeBron Lobos 1707 Dwayne Johnson The Rock Teremana George Clooney Casamigos Daddy Yankee Cartel Nick Jonas Villa One The Chainsmokers JAJA Tequila Sammy Hagar Cabo Wabo Tequila Sean Diddy Combs DeLeon Eiza González Casa Azul Eva Longoria Casa del Sol Elon Musk Tesla Tequila

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions