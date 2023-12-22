If there is one undeniable truth, it is that Nintendo has grown a lot in recent years. And although much of its growth is due to the extensive catalog of Nintendo Switch games, the company also owes part of its success to its ability to reach new horizons. From mobile games to movies like Super Mario or next to The Legend of Zeldapassing through amusement parks. Nintendo is more present than ever in the lives of gamers around the world.

For this reason, since Nintendo We thought that we should be a faithful reflection of Nintendo, also opening ourselves to new horizons, such as anime, manga or cinema in general. However, we have ended up arriving at the conclusion that This is not enough.

Ocio Para Ti, your digital leisure website, is born

As a new project Nintendowe have decided to create Leisure For Youyour digital entertainment website where you will find the most outstanding news on everything that includes technology and popular culture today: movies, series, anime, manga and games from other platforms will go hand in hand in this new portal brother of Nintendoa page that will continue to be focused solely and exclusively on everything that has to do with the best company in the world, that of the mustachioed plumber, the Hylian hero and many other mythical characters that have marked the lives of all our readers.

Despite being different portals, we will use our social networks such as YouTube or TikTok to publish video content of Leisure For Youappropriately differentiating them from the content of Nintendo so you can enjoy all the fun in one place.

In this way, we hope to start 2024 bringing you the latest information on games like Like A Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Granblue Fantasy ReLink o Persona 3 Remakeall this in Leisure For You!

With all this said, it only remains for us to say that we hope you will join us on this new adventure. To celebrate the birth of Leisure For Youwe start the page with a wonderful Spider-Man 2 giveaway for PlayStation 5 which you can find in a few hours on our newly launched Twitter on the website.

You know, Don't stop participating! And if from now on you want to quickly enter Leisure For Youyou can do it through this cute new button at the top of the page, both on mobile and computers: