Although a large part of the people who do not play video games find the gamer a lonely and almost antisocial being, it is now completely common for those who are fans of this hobby not only to have a partner, but also to have their own family. Many gamer couples even share the same games and adventures within them, which has brought to mind a thread on the Final Fantasy 14 subreddit, where married couples share their love for video games and tell of their experiences playing together.

This is a post created by player SpaceCaseTrace, who posed the question of what it feels like to play Final Fantasy 14 with the royal couple. Post that so far, has had almost 220 responses, among them many where players respond, sharing their married gamer experiences. This fan asks in her Reddit thread: “Do you share similar play styles? Do you share the same last name in the game? Do you like running instances together or do you prefer to do your own thing?”, adding: “My husband and I play FFXIV, but in completely different ways. Aside from the stark character differences, our opposing play styles can sometimes make it difficult to stay in sync.”

You can read: Player invests nearly 200 hours in a Nintendo video game but has only completed 26% of the game

But despite the differences in how they approach the game, he indicates that: “We have a great time playing together but we also have a hard time understanding each other. I can't understand how he doesn't know who the Scions are, and he's baffled by how hard I'll go to just for a nice hat. “It’s kind of funny.”

As I said, your question and experience has had many answers, including that of lovelettersto, who says that her partner plays the main story very slowly, while she runs almost at full speed. “We have found things that we work well on. Finally, reluctantly, I tried pvp and I really like it, but I only like it if she's with me. “She's gotten into Eureka, but similarly, she only likes it if I'm with her,” she says.

Another experience is shared by HorrorPotato, who happily tells about the completely different characters they play: while she plays with an Elezen of maximum size, her husband has a Lalafell of the smallest possible height. He is also an experienced raider in World of Warcraft, allowing him to assist HorrorPotato in raids.

“She also hilariously refused to marry me in the game because she claimed 'it would be inappropriate,' so I ended up marrying one of my best friends so I could get the glamor I wanted,” she says.

Stories that make it clear that this type of game in particular is shared by many couples, something that also happens in other genres such as FPS or even in singleplayer games, where married couples share the progress of a game. Responses that SpaceCaseTrace thanks in an edit of its original post, saying: “It has been a pleasure reading the comments in this thread. I didn't realize how many couples played the XIV together! So many beautiful stories from all of you, thank you.”