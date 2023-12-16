Verónica Forqué died two years ago, eternal smile and Almodóvar girl, a death that caused shock throughout Spain. For this reason, we wanted to honor her in the 'Baúl de Valeria', just as we talked about Manolo Escobar, also on the occasion of her death.

It was always clear to her that she wanted to be an actress, although to achieve her dream she had to promise her parents that she would study a career at the university, so, she said, in the mornings she went to drama class and in the afternoons to drama classes. psychology.

But before shining on the big screen, Verónica worked writing letters. As an actress she started very young and with big names in the world of acting.

It was at the beginning of the 90s when he sneaked onto the small screen to talk about topics that were too modern for that time.

“What happens in life is always much more”

Verónica Forqué managed not only to be directed by the most important directors in our country, such as Pedro Almodóvar, but also in Hollywood.

His eternal smile has remained in our memory for two years, a moment since which Spanish and international cinema has become a little sadder.

Verónica Forqué, ahead of her time

Valeria Vegas has recalled in 'And now Sonsoles' some of the most memorable moments of the actress, who if she was characterized by anything, it was her tenderness. In one of her interviews, she remembered what she felt when she watched movies as a child.

Verónica Forqué said that she went to see movies and always felt that she was the main character, but that reality most of the time surpassed what was seen in the feature films.

“What happens in life is always much more,” said the actress, who seemed very happy and always asking for health before everything.

Every self-respecting performer guards her awards like gold. Verónica had 4 Goya awards, but she did not keep them on a shelf as expected. The actress confessed that she only had one of hers because she had given them to her friends. Of course… One had lost it!

And she did not give importance to the object, and recognition is not something physical and they were not going to take it away from her because she had the statue or not.

Another of Verónica Forqué's virtues was her sincerity, and she did not mind talking about sexuality on television. She even confessed to being bored with men and told how her first affair with a woman was in the 70s, a situation that she defined as “comical” because she didn't know what to do.

“I should be a lesbian,” she confessed in 2020, as she claimed that she liked women much more than men.

In 1994, on the other hand, Verónica Forqué spoke about taboo topics such as mental health and confessed in a few years in which these topics were not discussed that she went to the psychiatrist out of guilt. “She solved a lot for me,” she said.

Some words that fell on deaf ears that year, but in the case of Verónica Forqué they did have an effect, especially because she was working until the day before her death.

We have recently experienced, on the other hand, the death of Concha Velasco, to whom we also dedicated a 'Baúl de Valeria' on the occasion of her anniversary of retirement from the stage.