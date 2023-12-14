It has been investigated, so we now really know what you do when you are stuck in traffic.

For a moment we thought they had disappeared, those traffic jams. Corona ensured that we all stayed at home and that was also reflected in the traffic jam reports. There were virtually none. But unfortunately, that luxury is over.

We are stuck in traffic jams more than ever and we have to deal with that. And what do you do when you stand still? Well, quite a lot, according to research by insurer Allianz Direct. And that's why we now know exactly what you're doing in a traffic jam.

You pick your nose in a traffic jam

Yes, you pick your nose when you're stuck in a traffic jam. Because that's what 39% of motorists do. 42% have also caught another driver picking their nose during a traffic jam.

From now on, make sure you are not secretly spied on from the car next to or in front of you. And if you don't have privacy glass, there's a good chance you'll be watched while you pick your big green bulb out of your nose. By the way, where do you put that?

You also do traffic jam flirting

In addition, the research shows that 1 in 10 Dutch people sometimes flirt with other drivers while stuck in traffic jams. Funny, apparently I am one of those 9 others, because no matter how hard I try, the ladies always look back at me with a dirty face. Could also come from that finger in my nose.

Whether this habit arises from boredom or comes from a sincere search for love is not clear, but if you have ever picked up a man/woman/X in a traffic jam, you should definitely let us know

Are we not doing anything useful if we stand still?

Yes, we also do useful things. Business phone calls, for example. Almost 1 in 10 Dutch people sometimes attend a business conversation such as a Zoom or Teams meeting from the car. Link if you also turn on the video function of course

If you make a lot of calls in the car, do so hands-free. The same research shows that more than three-quarters of all people find it antisocial to hold their phone in their hand while driving.

Of course, we also like to listen to the radio (just turn on Radio 10 during rush hour, Somertijd is really hilarious), we muse about holidays and we marvel at the beautiful cars around us.

Or have we forgotten something? What do you do when you're stuck in a traffic jam? Let me know!

