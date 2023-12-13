The audiobook adaptation of The Gypsy Bride is now available on Amazon’s Audible, and at cinemascomics we have been able to speak with Carmen Mola

Just 6 years ago the authors Jorge Díaz, Agustín Martínez and Antonio Mercero decided to embark on an adventure of collective creation under the pseudonym Carmen Mola. His first work, The Gypsy Bride, has been adapted to different formats and now comes to Audible, an Amazon company and global distributor of quality audio entertainment digital content, such as sound fiction. At cinemascomics, our reporter Ester Gotor has been able to speak with them, and this is what they have told us.

The gypsy bride is one of Audible’s big bets

This format, one of Audible’s big bets, updates entertainment and culture from a new point of view. It is not a narration of a standard book, but rather it is worked hand in hand with the authors, carrying out a series of updates and changes specially designed to give the final result unprecedented quality and credibility.

To present this title, Audible and Dolby held an event together with Carmen Mola, the screenwriter in charge of the adaptation, Teo Rodríguez, and part of the voice cast of this title. Attendees were able to enjoy a small fragment of ‘The Gypsy Bride’ mixed in Dolby Atmos technology. “We have realized that ‘The Gypsy Bride’ was written to end up being a sound fiction” commented the authors.

Regarding the adaptation of her work to the sound fiction format, Carmen Mola explained that “The most interesting thing is that someone with Teo’s experience and with the support of Audible and Dolby, has given new life to our work. In this case, our job as authors, the wisest thing, is to let the scriptwriter do it.”

“It is a very visual story which allows us to transfer what we read on paper to audio format”

In this case, Teo Rodríguez has been in charge of transferring the work to sound format, without losing its essence and achieving a result that engages listeners: “It is a very visual story which allows us to transfer what we read on paper to audio format, enhancing all sensations such as anguish or disgust.”

The event also featured the participation of Ricardo Viñas, Senior Sound Consultant at Dolby, who explained the potential of Dolby Atmos for this type of content: “The Dolby Atmos system expands the potential of sound, freeing us from what has traditionally allowed us sound, making it possible for creators to showcase their artistic vision to its greatest potential.”

Also participating, on behalf of Audible, was Juan Baixeras, Country Manager for Spain and Italy, who indicated that “The sound fiction format now allows us to enjoy ‘The Gypsy Bride’ from another point of view”; and Arantxa Zunzunegui, Senior Original Producer at Audible, who stated that sound fictions have become “something similar to films for the ears.”

The Gypsy Bride is now available exclusively on Audible and is part of the catalog with more than 100,000 original audiobooks and podcasts, with all types of genres and formats, which can be listened to unlimitedly for a subscription of only 9.99 euros per month. Audible offers a 30-day free trial for new users and a 3-month free trial for Amazon Prime members, with the ability to cancel at any time.

Success of The Gypsy Bride also in Streaming

the purple network

The series of novels by Carmen Mola has been as successful on paper as in the small screen adaptation, which was renewed for a second season adapting the second novel of The Gypsy Bride, The Purple Network, now available on atresplayer.

Nerea Barros stars in the series and plays Elena Blanco, a veteran BAC homicide inspector. The inspector never rested in the search for her son Lucas, kidnapped 10 years ago. She stirred up the hornet’s nest and reappeared in a torture video in which she asked that she not look for him anymore, but Elena focuses her energy on it and will pull a thread that Miguel Vistas left her: The Purple Network.

About the series team

Accompanying Nerea Barros in The Purple Network are Roberto Álamo (Dimas), Carmen Prada (Marina), Nuria González (Rocío Narváez), Andrés Gertrudix (Casto), María Morales (Soledad), Michel Herráiz (Daniel), Font García (Alberto ), Unai Mayo (Lucas), Andrés Lima (Kortabarria), Maria Mercado (Aurora) and Hugo Prieto (Lucas child), among others.

Ginés García Millán (Rentero), Ignacio Montes (Zárate), Mona Martínez (Mariajo), Lucía Martín Abello (Chesca), Vicente Romero (Orduño) and Francesc Garrido (Buendía) continue with the characters they played in La Novia Gitana.

La Red Púrpura is produced by Paramount Television International Studios, with the participation of Atresmedia Televisión, and in collaboration with Diagonal (Banijay Iberia).

the gypsy bride filming

Paco Cabezas is the main director of The Purple Network, which is also directed by Juan Miguel del Castillo. Montse García, Paco Cabezas, Jordi Frades, Jaume Banacolocha, Albert Sagalés, Darío Turovelzky, Sebastián Vibes, María Cervera and Cristina Alcelay are the executive producers of the series.

The script is coordinated by José Rodríguez, in charge of writing the series together with Antonio Mercero, Susana Martin Gijón, Carmen Jiménez and Daniel Sánchez Arranz. Production direction is carried out by Laura García. Andreu Adam and Víctor Benavides are the directors of Photography, with Guillermo Spoltore as Art Director, Miguel Ángel Trudu as Editing Director. The musical composition is carried out by Zeltia Montes. Paramount Global Content Distribution is the one who distributes the series outside of Spain.

In addition, Elena Blanco’s story will continue to be told on atresplayer. The platform confirmed last July that it is already preparing the third installment of the saga, The Girl. Based on the third novel in the Carmen Mola saga that has swept bookstores.

Have you seen or read The Gypsy Bride? Tell us what you think in the comments.

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams’ music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.