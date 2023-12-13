Sony has been taking great steps in favor of accessibility in its games for some time: all the first-party titles it launches on the market are praised for the large number of configuration options that include, with completely customizable controls and other possibilities. Now, it takes a big leap with its Playstation Access, a controller that promises to improve the leisure time of many users.

Five years of development (the project began under the name Leonardo) have been necessary to design this controller that we have had the opportunity to test with Kike García, accessibility technician at Fundación ONCE and father of the Ga11y accessible video game database. He has guided us through all the possibilities of a controller that has been conceived with players with physical and motor disabilities in mind, and that also offers accessibility details for people with mental disabilities (although it is not the main objective of Access).

The controller consists of a very compact base and is slightly heavier than a conventional controller, so that it can be controlled by resting on a surface and moving as little as possible. It has 10 buttons, 4 minijack plugs and a joystick. The most interesting thing is that all these elements are absolutely configurable. Each button can be assigned the desired action, the controller is clickable, and any clickable device (from triggers to larger than usual buttons) can be connected to the jacks.

And this is the main characteristic of the controller, as Kike García has shown us, perhaps above its design: its extreme adaptability to all types of users. The box (even that detail, by the way, has been taken care of: we have verified that it can be opened with just one hand) includes additional pieces with buttons of different characteristics (from different textures to those with tabs, appropriate for people with spasticity). There are also buttons with the different signs of the control printed to be able to mark the buttons

All of them are easily removed and replaced in the remote control and with little effort thanks to a system of magnets, in the same way as up to three different handles for the joystick (a sphere, a button and a stick in the style of classic Playstation controllers). There is even a wider button that allows you to execute one action if you press on one end, another if you press on the other side, or the equivalent of both buttons at the same time if you press in the center. Especially useful in fighting and action games, like the latest 'God of War'.

The software accompanies

All of this comes paired with tremendously complete software: completely remapping the controller can be a heavy task, but it can be done, and for that there is a system of up to three different profiles that allow you to preserve the different configurations of the controller, so that it accommodates different types of game. This is because, possibly, the same player will not require the same button layout for a driving game as for an action game.

The software not only allows you to remap the buttons, but also define the orientation of the controller, determine the blocking of the buttons pressed (so that they remain pressed with a single click), assign the simultaneous pressing of two desired buttons to a single Access button… The software application that has interested us the most has been, without a doubt, the possibility of using a second control as help (which can actually be done with three controllers: two Access and a traditional DualSense).

This way, two players can control the same character if a single player cannot do it alone. We tested this dynamic with 'God of War', and while Kike García controlled the game's camera, I controlled Kratos' direction and attacks. But the possibilities are multiple: one player can control only the movement and the camera while another carries out the attacks. An excellent idea that will allow users who until now had a very difficult time accessing the games.

The only drawback that we can find with the controller from a user point of view is that It only has one stick, when all modern games are designed for two sticks, often one to control the camera. The solution for that is simple: use two controllers (two Access or one Access and a normal DualSense) and both hands, with that second controller for the second stick. It's a decidedly minor issue for all the benefits and innovation that Access brings, but it must be taken into account.

We also liked Sony's firm intention that Access reaches all players who need it. Kike García has told us that people with disabilities often depend on third parties to get a peripheral like this, and these people are not always willing to buy online or go to very specific or specialized stores. According to what we have been told, Sony is going to make an extra effort so that Access reaches the greatest number of stores and chains, which will allow the controller to be found throughout Spain.

Furthermore, with the collaboration of the ONCE Foundation and its network of INSERTA offices, a system of loans and tests will be launched so that all possible players can test it before deciding on it. A series of essential facilities for a huge group of players who until now had a very difficult time accessing their favorite games.

Header: Sony

In Xataka | Accessibility is the great forgotten thing for many manufacturers, but not for Microsoft: this is what their new modular peripherals are like