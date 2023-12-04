Last November we had the opportunity to attend an exclusive twenty-minute screening of ‘Dune: Part II’, the highly anticipated second installment of the monumental adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction classic that Denis Villeneuve is carrying out. Of course, it is early to give an opinion, but we can assure that there are reasons to think that This new installment could be even more stimulating than the first. We tell you why.

The paradoxical thing about Villeneuve’s first ‘Dune’ film is that we barely saw Dune, that is, Arrakis, the desert planet because of which the two important houses under the Emperor’s orders came into conflict: the Atreides and the Harkonnens. When they sent a lethal attack on the Atreides headquarters to take control of Arrakis, only a couple of people managed to escape: the heir Paul Atreides and his mother, who ended up earning a place among the Fremen, the tribe that inhabits the sand planet

And that is precisely the setting of one of the first fragments that we were able to see, in the that both were facing a squad of Harkonnen soldiers hidden among the dunes. A tense sequence that thoroughly exploits the possibilities of the environment: although the first film had massive action scenes, there were almost none on a smaller scale, like this one. In it, we can also see how Jessica Atreides takes the initiative to protect her son.

Villeneuve told us how he decided that one of the few changes he would make with Herbert’s novel would be to give a well-deserved and necessary change to the female characters. One of them would be Jessica, who “in the novel simply disappeared after a certain point,” as the Canadian director said, but in the films she will acquire a much more relevant importance. Let us remember that the HBO series that will function as a spin-off of the films, ‘Dune: Prophecy’, will be focused on the Bene Gesserit, the brotherhood to which Jessica Atreides belongs and that controls the empire from the shadows.

And this point of view is reflected in two more sequences starring women with personality. One of them is Princess Irulan, the Emperor’s daughter played by Florence Pugh. In this brief scene we see her having a conversation with her father about the agreements and pacts that the regent has with the Harkonnens: possibly this Bene Gesserit does not suffer exactly the same fate as its counterpart in the books, where she became a somewhat docile wife of Paul Atreides.

We say probably because there is Chani, Zendaya’s character and Paul’s romantic interest. Possibly with her Villeneuve bends more to the needs of a typical romance and leaves aside the almost feudal conception of the future society that the books describe and where marriages of convenience and flocks of children are the order of the day. This is perhaps where Villeneuve has most domesticated the novels to adapt them to the public’s taste, but sequences that we have seen and that, unfortunately, we cannot describe in detail, make us have confidence in the Canadian director’s vision.

But where this new delivery has made it clear to us that can distance itself from the first installment is in its action sequences. Unfortunately, we have signed an embargo that prevents us from giving more details, but we guarantee that the iconic sequences that were missing in the first film (and that have already been advanced in some posters for the sequel) are working at full capacity.

With an absolutely stellar cast (we also saw the fascinating presence of Léa Seydoux or the iconic Christopher Walken, to which are added names like Javier Bardem, who appeared by surprise at the presentation to praise the director’s vision), we are faced with the which will possibly be the science fiction blockbuster of the year. And this time we can say it with the evidence in hand: our twenty-minute trip to the world of Arrakis has already made us prepare the canteen and nasal respirators.

