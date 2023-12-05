While a part of the global population goes into alienation with every minute that passes without having more news about GTA VIthe rest continue with their lives, doing their thing, as if Vice City were not going to meet them again in a year or so, as if it were not one of the events of their lives.

Those of us who are on the insane spectrum of the matter, while trying to maintain our composure from the outside, make assumptions: will it come out in spring or will we have to wait until autumn? How big will the map be compared to GTA V? Will Tommy Vercetti finally reappear?

And of course… for how much the joke is going to work for us.

Damn euros

We have compiled the prices of the main titles in the franchise, from the original Grand Theft Auto from 1997, which arrived as a second-rate game, to GTA V from ten years ago, including 2, III, Vice City, San Andreas and V. We have ruled out others because they are spin-offs, such as Chinatown, Vice City Stories, etc.

To compile these launch prices in Spain we have resorted to several sources: a scanned HobbyConsolas from 1998, Vandal’s analyzes of the time (one, another, another and another additional) or the web version of HobbyConsolas for the most recent title. We have always used the standard versions, not the special or collector ones that some generations have had.

These have been the original prices, converted to euros if applicable, of each of the GTAs since the original. They are not adjusted for inflation.

And now the interesting thing begins. In this graph yes they are adjusted for inflation.

With it we can draw some conclusions. For example, except for the first (which was something else) and the last, which was barely close, none has fallen below 80 euros in terms of 2023.

This could already be a first sign that GTA VI will reach 80 euros, as if that were not enough with the fact that AAA PlayStation 5 games already cost 80 euros after the increase proposed by Sony in 2020.

There is another possible reading: if more than one title has cost more than 100 current euros, including Vice City from which VI will draw… why wouldn’t we see GTA VI above that psychological figure?

The latter sounds viable on the one hand, but unviable on the other. Viable, because if a community is actively waiting for the next title in its franchise, it is GTA. Why would Rockstar give up money if they have studied that they could still earn it? If a game has inelastic demand, it’s GTA.

Unviable, too, because Something that differentiates the games from twenty years ago and the current ones is the online mode, which is in turn what has deprived us of having a new GTA for twelve years. Without the online mode, Rockstar’s incentives to release a new GTA are very high: it is the way to monetize this franchise. With the online mode the rules change, since the same game can be monetized for much longer. How did it happen.

So it would not be unreasonable to think that Rockstar prefers to increase its user base even if it is at the cost of a price lower than the studied ceiling, because the more players GTA VI has, the more likely it is that many of them will go online, and some of them will. do by spending money on microtransactions. In fact, GTA V already represented a price drop compared to the previous ones, precisely the first title that included the online. In real terms, excluding the 1997 one, it is the cheapest GTA in history.

In any case, between the inflation of recent years and the level of expectation achieved by Rockstar, they have made it seem difficult to expect a GTA VI below 80 euros, something that would not be crazy. It would be a much more anticipated game than the average, coming at the same price as any AAA.

Besides, the advantage of the different editions It is something that Rockstar can play in its favor, extracting more money from the most enthusiastic and leaving a moderate price for those who cannot or do not want to pay more for the additional content.

That mixture of several editions for sale and an online with which to squeeze the most gamers can perfectly mean a somewhat restrained starting price, of those 80 euros that mark the current standard, far from the 150 euros of that summer rumor. Of course, if Rockstar gets greedy, anything could happen.

There’s less left, there’s less left, there’s less left…

Featured image | Rockstar.

In Xataka | I have been playing the GTA saga for years and this is what I ask of ‘GTA VI’.