A mountain 1,600 meters high would not stand out too much. It would not be the highest peak in Spain, nor in the Iberian Peninsula. But it would be strange for a mountain like this to go unnoticed. Unless it was under the sea.

The mountain without a name. Geographers have a new mountain to add to their maps. It is an underwater mountain, submerged off the coast of Guatemala that has just been discovered by an expedition from the Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI).

The mountain is 1,600 meters high, almost double that of the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa (828 meters). The foot of this mountain covers an area of ​​14 square kilometers, and is located 2,400 meters below sea level.

The newly discovered geographical feature is located 85 nautical miles from the coast (about 155.6 km), within the so-called Guatemalan exclusive economic zone (EEZ). It doesn’t have a name yet.

Ecological relevance. These types of underwater landforms are considered “hot spots” for biodiversity. These underwater mountains are more exposed to currents, which prevent sediments from accumulating in these environments.

This leaves a rocky seabed, ideal for some animals to adhere to and colonize the environment. The currents also provide these organisms with the food and nutrients necessary for this. The same currents that transport plankton also transport larvae of these organisms, allowing the offspring of these organisms to reach other peaks in their environment.

Oceanographic expedition. The team responsible for the discovery was led by researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute. Researchers embarked on a six-day expedition last summer, and the team included experts in bathymetry, the discipline dedicated to exploring and mapping the seabed.

The team departed from Puntarenas, Costa Rica, aboard SOI’s new oceanographic vessel, the Falkor (too); heading towards the Eastern Pacific Ridge. According to the oceanographic institute, this is the ninth discovery made by this ship.

“In each expedition, those aboard the Falkor (too) have found the unexpected, the amazing, the new,” commented Wendy Schmidt, president of the SOI. “Even though there is so much that we have come to understand (…) there is so much in our Ocean that remains unknown. And we are excited to continue exploring.”

The problems of investigating the bottom of the sea. The seas and oceans cover two thirds of our planet’s surface, but there is very little we know about this immense area of ​​our planet. Currently we have only explored 25% of the seabed with an accuracy of 100 meters.

We only have a rough idea of ​​the rest of the seabed. That is why a mountain 1,600 meters high and with an area of ​​14 square kilometers can go unnoticed.

“A sea peak more than 1.5 km high that has remained hidden beneath the waves until now really underlines how much we still have to discover,” emphasized Jyotika Virmani, director of the SOI. “A complete map of the seafloor is a fundamental element of understanding our Ocean, so it is exciting to live in an era where technology allows us to map and see these fascinating parts of our planet for the first time.”

Imagen | Schmidt Ocean Institute