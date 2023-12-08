The highlight of The Game Awards 2023 arrived and, after a show full of interesting announcements, the Game of the Year (GOTY) or Game of the year. The winner was none other than Baldur’s Gate 3, the popular and successful RPG from Running Studios.

The title was crowned with the highest award of the night and, with it, surpassed other great titles that were also competing for the statuette. The RPG beat Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zeda: Tears of the Kingdom, the other big favorite of the night.

Since its release in early access, Baldur’s Gate 3 made it clear that it had the potential to become a great game and one of the best RPGs. Larian was up to the task to bring the saga back and go down in history by winning the GOTY at The Game Awards 2023.

The title was already one of the favorites to receive the highest award of the night, as it was globally acclaimed by critics and players. Proof of this is that it was one of the titles with the best ratings of the year on Metacritic, where it obtained an enviable 96.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was applauded for practically all its sections: gameplay, narrative, soundtrack, performances and more. So it is not strange to know that it won other recognitions at The Game Awards 2023 and other recent events, such as the Golden Joystick Awards 2023, where it also won the GOTY and swept the rest of the awards.

Game of the Year! Thank you #TheGameAwards. Truly an incredible night. — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) December 8, 2023

The legacy and importance of Baldur’s Gate

Baldur’s Gate is a cult franchise and one of the greatest exponents of the CRPG. It was born in 1998 by the hand of BioWare and became a role model for studios interested in RPGs. It had 2 installments and several expansions that laid some of the foundations for the evolution of the genre.

His legacy was important for the creation of gems like Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale and many more games. For this reason, the announcement of his return in 2019 excited many players and lovers of Dungeons & Dragons.

Larian brought back the legendary niche franchise with an early access release in 2020, which was improved with continued updates and tweaks. Baldur’s Gate 3 managed to sell millions of copies in a matter of days and soon conquered lovers of the genre with its premiere in PC. Later, it had a version for PlayStation 5 which was also very well received.

This is a great achievement and a well-deserved award for Larian, a studio known for the Divinity franchise, an RPG series that made possible a title of the scale and ambition of Baldur’s Gate 3.

