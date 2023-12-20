When we think about the pollution caused by plastics, we often think of large oceanic garbage patches or the pollution caused by microplastics that increasingly reaches more unexpected places. However, there is another notable example of how these compounds have spread throughout our planet: plastic rocks.

Five continents. Plastic rocks have already been located in a wide variety of places in different regions of the world, from Peru to Japan, passing through the Canary Islands. So much so that scientists have already begun to study these curious formations.

An example of this is the research launched after the appearance of rocks of this type on the coast of the Brazilian island of Trinidad, located in the South Atlantic about a thousand kilometers from the South American coast.

Many names for a single problem. Plastic rocks are a problem old enough to have received many names, but not old enough for the world to have agreed on one: plasticrust, plastistone, plastiglomerate… there are still several names used to refer to these stones.

The analysis by Avelar Santos and his team may help shed some light on these rocks and how they are formed. He could also help establish a terminology by having managed to classify some of the plastic rocks detected to date based on their geological characteristics.

A geological classification. The researchers classified rocks based on how they are formed, creating categories similar to those used by geologists to classify natural rocks. They thus distinguish between “plastiglomerates”, plastic rocks comparable to sedimentary rocks; “pyropastic”, similar to clastic rocks; and a new type of plastic rock: “plastistones”, which we could translate as “plastistones”.

These latter formations would be similar to igneous rocks, which are formed as a result of volcanic processes and the solidification of lava. Details about this research were published in an article in the journal Marine Pollution Bulletin.

Various mechanisms. This is not the only research carried out in this field in recent months. An article published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews and carried out by a Chinese team of researchers recently studied the formation of sedimentary plastic rocks.

This team speaks of plastistones to refer to sedimentary rocks in which various types of plastics (especially polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate or polypropylene from either domestic waste or waste generated by maritime activities) join clasts to form new rocks.

The rock of the Anthropocene. Anthropocene is the word that some use to define the geological era led by humans. The events of each of the geological eras have their impact on the strata: we can see how large volcanic eruptions and even the impact of comets leave their mark on the soil layers. The human being too.

“We conclude that humans now act as a geological agent, influencing processes that were completely natural, such as the formation of rocks,” Avelar Santos explained to AFP. “This rock-like plastic will be preserved in the geological record and will mark the Anthropocene.”

An increasingly complex problem. Scientists still do not know the implications of the formation of these rocks. Earth systems are complex and this is a new and unexpected problem.

Even so, there is one aspect that experts draw attention to: the possible link between these new rocks and microplastics. Like other stones, plastic rocks can be subject to erosion. This would cause these plastics to end up being released into the environment again and turning what could be just a picturesque symptom into a new ecological problem.

Image | Brazilian Navy / Hcirllej